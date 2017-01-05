Hyperion 900x250
Emcotec Primary Power Safety Switch

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
January 5, 2017
New Gear
From Esprit Tech:

The Emcotec Safety Power Switch is an electronic primary switch designed for switching of the main power supply (Main Battery) for your RC model. It adds an element of safety when handling the model, without the need to physically disconnection of the main battery pack. The advantage of an electronic switch is that it offers a virtual unlimited On/Off cycles, unlike mechanically operated switches. The Main Switch prevents the connectors from sparking when connecting the batteries, in fact it also replaces Anti-Spark connectors.

#EMCA340004-P – $79.00

Updated: January 5, 2017 — 12:17 PM

