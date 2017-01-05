FMS A-10 Thunderbolt II PNP

From FMS:

A stunning scale tribute to the legendary US jet, the FMS A-10 1500mm Thunderbolt II must be seen in person to be truly appreciated.

It’s features 70mm twin electric ducted fans, advanced construction features and incredible scale detail, including an aggressive paint scheme. From all-around rivets and panel lines, detachable bomb and missile sets and pilot figure, FMS’s A-10 is a plane that scale enthusiasts will gush over.

The “Hog” assembles quickly, thanks to optimized screw-based assembly, ball links, a heavy-duty wing spar, and the latest multi-connect technology. In short, you’ll be making strafing passes in no time.

In addition the A-10 uses the newest locked-rotor mode E-retract system coupled with FMS’s refined and oriented CNC-processed metal landing gear set for assistance with those not-so-perfect landings. The power system utilizes a new and improved twin 70mm 12-blade EDF V2, KV1850 inner-running motor system provides tremendous power and speed when couple with a 6S battery.

History

The Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II is a single-seat, twin turbofan engine, straight wing jet aircraft developed by Fairchild-Republic for the United States Air Force (USAF). Commonly referred to by its nicknames Warthog or Hog, its official name comes from the Republic P-47 Thunderbolt, a World War II fighter that was effective at attacking ground targets.

Features:

Powerful twin inner running motors with the latest 70mm 12-blade EDF, plus the high-quality Predator 70A ESC

The latest high-brightness LED set

The latest locked-rotor mode E-retract with overcurrent protection

Multi-connector for one-step installation

Metal digital servos for excellent controlling capacity

Bearings in wheel hub for better performance

Button type canopy hatch

Large battery compartment

Pre-installed, newly designed ball link-style control horns for more throw

Incredible scale detail throughout: Scaled CNC-processed metal landing gear set, Detachable bomb and missile set, Pilot figure, and Panel lines and rivets

Needed To Complete:

6+ Channel Radio System

Lipo Battery

LiPo Charger

What’s in the box?

(1) A-10 Thunderbolt II, 70mm PNP

(1) User Manual

#FMM094P – $439.99

