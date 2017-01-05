Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!

FMS Futura Jet 1060mm PNP

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
January 5, 2017
Horizon Hobby, New Gear
Comments
FMS Futura Jet 1060mm PNP

fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-2 fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-4 fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-6

From FMS:
Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) jets are developing a huge following. Their speed, mobility and cost – what’s not to like? Meet the FMS Futura, which features a powerful 80mm, 12-blade EDF, a 1040mm (41.2 in) wingspan capable of producing 3400 grams of force (7.5 LBF). Plus, with a lighter EPO foam body, the Futura is as durable as it is nimble. Like speed? This is the plane for you.

Features:

  • Powerful 3270-KV2000 motor
  • 80mm 12-blade Fan unit
  • High quality Predator 100A ESC
  • EPO40 foam material
  • Digital metal gear servos throughout for better controlling capabilities
  • New CNC-processed shock-absorbed metal landing gear set (Worm diameter, 10mm) helps to withstand those less-than-perfect landings.
  • Multi connector for one-step installation (With the latest multi-connect technology, FMS has streamlined the wiring system, eliminating wiring problems and making installation easier)
  • Oversized battery compartment
  • Button-type canopy hatch
  • No glue required, screw-together construction
  • Environmentally friendly water-based paint for better color and gloss

Needed To Complete:

  • 6+ Channel Radio System
  • LiPo Flight Battery
  • Suitable Charger

Specs:

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play
Flying Weight: Around 2500g (88.18oz)
Length: 1170mm (46.1in)
Motor Size: Brushless 3270-KV2000
Recommended Motor Battery: 22.2V 4000mAh 35C (not included)
Servos: 9g metal digital Servo x 8
Speed Control: 100A
Wing Area: 22 dm² (341 sq.in)
Wing Loading: 113.6 g/dm² (0.26oz/in²)
Wingspan: 1060mm (41.7in)

#FMM095PPUR – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Purple – $329.99
#FMM095PRED – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Red – $329.99

Visit FMSModel.com
See more posts about FMS

fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-5 fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-3 fms-futura-jet-1060mm-pnp-1

Updated: January 5, 2017 — 12:34 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin