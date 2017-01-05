FMS Futura Jet 1060mm PNP

From FMS:

Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) jets are developing a huge following. Their speed, mobility and cost – what’s not to like? Meet the FMS Futura, which features a powerful 80mm, 12-blade EDF, a 1040mm (41.2 in) wingspan capable of producing 3400 grams of force (7.5 LBF). Plus, with a lighter EPO foam body, the Futura is as durable as it is nimble. Like speed? This is the plane for you.

Features:

Powerful 3270-KV2000 motor

80mm 12-blade Fan unit

High quality Predator 100A ESC

EPO40 foam material

Digital metal gear servos throughout for better controlling capabilities

New CNC-processed shock-absorbed metal landing gear set (Worm diameter, 10mm) helps to withstand those less-than-perfect landings.

Multi connector for one-step installation (With the latest multi-connect technology, FMS has streamlined the wiring system, eliminating wiring problems and making installation easier)

Oversized battery compartment

Button-type canopy hatch

No glue required, screw-together construction

Environmentally friendly water-based paint for better color and gloss

Needed To Complete:

6+ Channel Radio System

LiPo Flight Battery

Suitable Charger

Specs:

Completion Level: Plug-N-Play

Flying Weight: Around 2500g (88.18oz)

Length: 1170mm (46.1in)

Motor Size: Brushless 3270-KV2000

Recommended Motor Battery: 22.2V 4000mAh 35C (not included)

Servos: 9g metal digital Servo x 8

Speed Control: 100A

Wing Area: 22 dm² (341 sq.in)

Wing Loading: 113.6 g/dm² (0.26oz/in²)

Wingspan: 1060mm (41.7in)

#FMM095PPUR – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Purple – $329.99

#FMM095PRED – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Red – $329.99

