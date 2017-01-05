FMS Futura Jet 1060mm PNP

From FMS:
Electric Ducted Fan (EDF) jets are developing a huge following. Their speed, mobility and cost – what’s not to like? Meet the FMS Futura, which features a powerful 80mm, 12-blade EDF, a 1040mm (41.2 in) wingspan capable of producing 3400 grams of force (7.5 LBF). Plus, with a lighter EPO foam body, the Futura is as durable as it is nimble. Like speed? This is the plane for you.
Features:
- Powerful 3270-KV2000 motor
- 80mm 12-blade Fan unit
- High quality Predator 100A ESC
- EPO40 foam material
- Digital metal gear servos throughout for better controlling capabilities
- New CNC-processed shock-absorbed metal landing gear set (Worm diameter, 10mm) helps to withstand those less-than-perfect landings.
- Multi connector for one-step installation (With the latest multi-connect technology, FMS has streamlined the wiring system, eliminating wiring problems and making installation easier)
- Oversized battery compartment
- Button-type canopy hatch
- No glue required, screw-together construction
- Environmentally friendly water-based paint for better color and gloss
Needed To Complete:
- 6+ Channel Radio System
- LiPo Flight Battery
- Suitable Charger
Specs:
Completion Level: Plug-N-Play
Flying Weight: Around 2500g (88.18oz)
Length: 1170mm (46.1in)
Motor Size: Brushless 3270-KV2000
Recommended Motor Battery: 22.2V 4000mAh 35C (not included)
Servos: 9g metal digital Servo x 8
Speed Control: 100A
Wing Area: 22 dm² (341 sq.in)
Wing Loading: 113.6 g/dm² (0.26oz/in²)
Wingspan: 1060mm (41.7in)
#FMM095PPUR – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Purple – $329.99
#FMM095PRED – Futura Jet PNP, 1060mm: Red – $329.99
