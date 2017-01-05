Great Planes Ultra Sport 46 [VIDEO]

From Great Planes:

For years the Ultra Sport has been the epitome of what a sport aerobatic airplane should be: quality construction, versatile performance and contemporary style. The 4th iteration of the Ultra Sport incorporates the most up-to-date features, resulting in an Almost-Ready-to-Fly model that sport pilots and veterans alike will enjoy.

Features:

Flies well with glow OR electric power.

Included mechanical retracts enhance performance and style.

Large hatch for easy access to on-board gear and battery.

The symmetrical airfoil offers a wider aerobatic range.

The Ultra Sport .46/EP ARF is designed to easily accept a .46-size glow engine or comparable size electric motor, and performs great with either option.

Mechanical retracts boost the Ultra Sport’s overall performance. With the gear up the plane flies faster and looks sleeker — when the gear is down ground handling is solid and predictable.

The large hatch with spring-loaded latch allows for easy radio gear access and LiPo battery changes. A pilot bust is included and installed.

Separate aileron servos allow for more precise control and trim adjustments, as well as customized mixing options.

The cowl is made of high-quality fiberglass, and complements the plane’s balsa and plywood construction.

Sspecifications:

Wingspan: 55 in (1395 mm)

Wing Area: 564 in² (36.4 dm²)

Weight Range: 5.5-6.5 lb (2.4-2.9 kg)

Wing Loading: 22-26 oz/ft² (67-79 g/dm²)

Length: 49.5 in (1255 mm)

Requires: 4-6 channel radio with minimum 5 standard servos (additional standard servo required for glow power); .46-.55 cu. in. 2-stroke or .70 cu. in. 4-stroke glow engine OR 42-60-480kV electric motor with 75A ESC; 6S 22.2V 3600mAh LiPo battery (electric only); 12 x 7 sport prop (glow power) or 15 x 8 electric power (electric power)

GPMA1015 – $199.99

