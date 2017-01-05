hitec-phantom-x4-charger

From Hitec:
Attention All DJI™ Phantom Phanatics! Hitec’s Phantom X4 Charger is our four-channel battery charger designed and built exclusively for charging, storing and deep cycling four DJI Phantom™ 3 and DJI Phantom™ 4* Smart Batteries simultaneously. In addition, two smart devices can be charged via USB ports and two remote controllers can be charged at the same time. This sophisticated automatic charger allows you to spend less time in the workshop and more time flying.
Features:
- Charges all Phantom™ 3 Smart Battery Models
- Charges Phantom™ 4 Smart Batteries with Adapter Sold Separately
- Fast Charges Four Batteries Simultaneously
- PC Communications: USB Port for PC Control & Firmware Upgrade
- Charge Two Remote Controllers Simultaneously with Batteries
- Charge Two USB Phones/Tablets Simultaneously with Batteries
Charging Specifications:
AC Input: 100-240 Volts AC
Total Charge Circuit Power: 100W x 4
Charge Current Range: 6.0 Amps
USB Output: 5V/2.1A x2
DC Output: 19V/2A x2
Three Charge Modes: Charge/Storage/Cycle
Size: 10 x 5.6 x 7.1 in (255 x 142 x 180mm)
Weight: 7.1 lbs. (3.22kg)
#44525 – $224.99
Visit HitecRCD.com
See more posts about Hitec