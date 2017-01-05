hitec-phantom-x4-charger

From Hitec:

Attention All DJI™ Phantom Phanatics! Hitec’s Phantom X4 Charger is our four-channel battery charger designed and built exclusively for charging, storing and deep cycling four DJI Phantom™ 3 and DJI Phantom™ 4* Smart Batteries simultaneously. In addition, two smart devices can be charged via USB ports and two remote controllers can be charged at the same time. This sophisticated automatic charger allows you to spend less time in the workshop and more time flying.

Features:

Charges all Phantom™ 3 Smart Battery Models

Charges Phantom™ 4 Smart Batteries with Adapter Sold Separately

Fast Charges Four Batteries Simultaneously

PC Communications: USB Port for PC Control & Firmware Upgrade

Charge Two Remote Controllers Simultaneously with Batteries

Charge Two USB Phones/Tablets Simultaneously with Batteries

Charging Specifications:

AC Input: 100-240 Volts AC

Total Charge Circuit Power: 100W x 4

Charge Current Range: 6.0 Amps

USB Output: 5V/2.1A x2

DC Output: 19V/2A x2

Three Charge Modes: Charge/Storage/Cycle

Size: 10 x 5.6 x 7.1 in (255 x 142 x 180mm)

Weight: 7.1 lbs. (3.22kg)

#44525 – $224.99

Visit HitecRCD.com

