The Spektrum TriCera FPV Racing Antenna is designed to provide the Cleanest Video Signal and the maximum coverage your setup allows while providing superior durability. Spektrum RC teamed up with Aerial Visual System’s IBCrazy to design a FPV antenna that capitalizes near seamless Omni Directional coverage by optimizing the ratio between Gain and Axial Ratio. This gives the pilot an enriched FPV Experience with Freestyle, Proximity and Racing.

Our Team spent countless hours testing the TriCera’s Durability. The end product utilizes protective foam infused casing that is shaped specifically to prevent the mast from snagging on branches and gates along with a durable Semi Rigid Cable. The Cable itself is rigid enough to be extremely durable, but also retains a memory of its curve. This provides the antenna the ability to bounce back to the original position after being struck. Complete with a durable SMA Connector and SMA finger wrench for easy installation.

Features:

Designed, Tested and Manufacturing by IBCrazy

Made in the USA of Foreign & Domestic Parts

High axial ratio provides better signal quality & excellent omni directional coverage

Optimized for harsh RF environments (Foliage, Indoor, Etc)

Smooth orbital design prevents snags in flight

Foam infused casing for superior crash-protection

Semi-Rigid cable that is durable and retains shape

Great for Drone and Goggles. Use on both for best performance

SPMVX5861 – TriCera 5.8GHz LHCP FPV Antenna – $22.99

SPMVX5851 – TriCera 5.8GHz RHCP FPV Antenna – $22.99

