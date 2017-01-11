Turnaround Maneuvers – Changing flight directions with style

When it comes to performing an aerobatic routine, you will need some type of turnaround maneuver to bring the aircraft back to center stage. The three most popular ones are the Stall Turn, the Immelmann and the Split-S. These three turnaround maneuvers can be used to place your plane back in line with its prior altitude or allow the plane to exit at a higher altitude, depending on your needs for the next move in your sequence.

The stall turn, (also referred to as the hammerhead), is one of the more common maneuvers for many types of aircraft. The maneuver consists of a 1/4-loop followed by a vertical up-line, a stop and pivot around its center of gravity, placing the plane in a vertical down line. The maneuver ends at the bottom with another 1/4 loop. It is very common to see stall turns in nearly every aerobatic sequence, from basic to unlimited, so here are the other options you have…

MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS PREMIUM members can access this article and many others highlighting amazing techniques, RC airplane builds and projects. When you become a member, you’ll get instant online access to our back-issue archives, the latest Model Airplane News Digital Editions, all of our newsstand-only special issues, and much more.

Membership includes exclusive access to our enormous collection of RC information.

7+ years of digital editions of Model Airplane News

Flight Journal and Model Airplane News special issue digital editions, previously only available on newsstands

Free access to our magazine app through the iTunes Store – get Model Airplane News on your mobile or tablet device

Aerobatic flight technique video lessons for plane & helicopter pilots

Contests & giveaways only for members

30 years of Model Airplane News archives

10 years of Electric Flight archives

5% off ALL Air Age Store purchases every time you shop

http://www.airagestore.com/memberships/planes/one-full-year-of-exclusive-member-access-for-only-24-95.html