Amazing Aerokot Puts on a Show

Powered by a Desert Aircraft 150cc gas engine, this 13-foot-span biplane is a 66%-scale version of a homebuilt Icelandic aerobat that’s based on the Jungmeister, but smaller. The Idelandic word “kot” means “coat” and it’s called an Aerokot because designer Hunn Sneadel said that the plane fits him like a coat. Designed, built and flown by Steve Holland, the all balsa and ply model is covered with Pro-film and has scratch-built landing gear. Steve designed the plane using AutoCAD. The nose, wing halves, and tail surfaces are all removable for easier transport. Weighing in at 67 pounds, the plane uses 11 20kg servos, seven battery packs, and three Futaba receivers. Thanks to Pete and Dean Coxon for taking this video at the Southern Headcorn RC Model Aircraft Show and posting it on their Tbobborap1 YouTube channel.