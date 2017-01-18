Flying Scale – Doing it the Right Way

In competition aerobatics, we’re concerned only about the execution of the maneuver, period. For example, loops must be perfectly round and centered, and precision is the key to achieving the highest score. In scale competition however, you have to execute that loop just like the full-size aircraft would have performed it. For maximum flight points, a loop done by an older vintage biplane or triplane would have to be more egg-shaped, and that’s the way a scale flier should to do it!

An interesting twist in scale competition is that before a pilot flies a round, he is required to tell the flight judges how the full-size airplane flew and so, how he will fly his model in a realistic fashion. The first thing you really need to do to be successful is to find out as much about your full-size aircraft as you possibly can. Very lightly loaded aircraft that were modestly powered might have had a cruise speed of only 75mph because lots of rigging and fixed gear created a lot of drag; old biplanes simply would not do a loop like an Extra 300S!

The same would go with the popular AT-6 Texan. Though it would have more performance than the older vintage triplanes, being an advanced WW 2 trainer, it would not have the same high performance as other warbirds such as a Mustang or a Corsair.

Here are some tips and illustrations showing how the basic scale flight maneuvers should be flown…

