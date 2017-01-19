1/3-scale Miles Messenger

Scratch-built by Phil Clark, this 1/3.5-scale model of the British liaison aircraft is powered by a Zenoah 62cc gas engine. The 124-inch-span plane weighs 36 pounds and sports Royal Air Force colors. The original plane was outfitted with retractable auxiliary wing flaps and triple fins and rudders to maintain controllability down to an exceptionally low stall speed of just 25mph. Thanks to the father and son team of Pete and Dean Coxon (Tbobborap1), our friends across the pond, for this terrific video.