Cheap & Easy Reader Tips

Who says old dogs can’t learn new tricks? Here at Model Airplane News, we learn something every day — usually from our readers, the best RC’ers on the planet. Here are four of our favorites.

Simple Crush Plate

Purchase Lucite at the hardware store and pick up a 1 1/4-inch hole cutter. Use the hold cutter to cut out some Lucite 1 1/4-inch disks. Then use a drill press to cut out a 1/4-inch hole in the center of the disk. This large Lucite disk can be used with the wing retention bolt and it will not crush the trailing edge of the wing. Because the disk is transparent, it will be hardly visible when installed.

Cheap And Easy Wheel Chocks

A quick way to keep your plane in one spot is to use these wheel chocks made from 1/2-inch PVC pipe. You can vary the length of the side pieces to accommodate different sizes of wheels. Before gluing the final pieces, fill the assembly parts with sand. You can make several of these for about $4 or $5 and a few minutes of your time.

Looking Good

Protect your aircraft’s cover scheme! Before you fuel it up, apply a thin coat of clear dope to the trim surfaces. This will also keep the trim from coming loose when you clean your aircraft.

Custom fit for your wing

Looking for a less expensive, effective and truly custom wing bag? Try Reflectix foil insulation that can be found at any hardware store. It is like bubble wrap with mylar on both sides and comes on a roll. Start by laying your wing on half of it and fold it over the top. Then, cut off the excess but leave a few inches around and a little extra for a fold over flap. Use a regular stapler, spaced as close as you can, to seal up the edges. You can staple the edges with the wing inside to give it a sung fit. Add handles made out of flat nylon cording purchased at a fabric store.