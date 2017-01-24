BAE Hawk 64mm EDF Jet 750mm EPO With Fan & ESC ARF

From HobbyKing:

What’s not to love about the BAE Hawk?

First entering service with the Royal Air Force in 1976, the Hawk has gone on to be the jet trainer of choice for air forces throughout the world and serves as a light attack fighter with many more. The Hawk is also flown by several aerobatic teams including the Finnish Midnight Hawks, Surya Kiran (Sun Rays) of the Indian Air Force, Saudi hawks and, of course the Red Arrows Royal Air Force display team.

Unusually, the Hawk was also chosen by the US Navy as the basis for their T-45 Goshawk carrier based trainer, making it one of the very few non-US developed aircraft to be brought into US military service.

The Hawk that we have here is a very convenient size that doesn’t sacrifice anything in the way of performance for that and is available in 3 different versions:

ARF: Airframe with fan, motor and ESC. (hand launch version)

PNP: Airframe with fan, motor, ESC and servos. (hand launch version)

PNP: Airframe with fan, motor, ESC, servos and retracts.

The versions range from the super-simple hand launched 3 channel model with aileron, elevator and motor control and available with or without servos, to the full-house retract equipped one.

All of the versions come with the powerful, alloy shrouded 64mm EDF unit complete with a 2836L 4000kv brushless out runner motor and a robust, 50A ESC ready to run on your choice of 4s LiPo pack and capable of producing up to 1200g of thrust in this sub-1100g airframe. A perfect recipe for a sparkling performance!

The ARF model will need you to buy and fit 4 or 5 9g servos, depending on whether or not you choose to fit a working rudder, while the PNF version is supplied with these servos fitted. Both of these versions are without undercarriage to save weight if a smooth runway isn’t available.

The third version of this great little model is also PNF and comes pre-fitted with all servos and has electric retracts installed, complete with working, sprung oleos for ultimate realism.

To complete the scale look, Matra Type 155 SNEB rocket launcher pods are included, as is the nose mounted pitot tube.

In flight the Hawk performs in a very scale-like manner with no bad habits, whether taking of from a runway or hand launching and looks every bit the pedigree it is!

Finished as XX263 in the colors of the RAFs No. 4 Flight Training School this Hawk is sure to become a firm favorite however you choose to fly it.

Features:

Accurate scale outline

Quick to assemble

Powerful fan/motor combo pre-fitted

Pre-installed ESC

Compact size

Great performance

Authentic paint scheme

Specs:

Wingspan: 750mm

Length: 860mm

Channel: 3~5 Ch

EDF: 64mm (included)

Motor: 2836L 4000kv Brushless out runner (included)

Max RPM: 60000

Power: 850W (10 sec) 800W (constant)

ESC: 50A (included)

Thrust: <1200g

Flying Weight: <1100g

Included:

BAE Hawk airframe

64mm EDF unit w/2836L 4000kv Brushless motor

50A ESC

Required:

Your own RC system (4Ch min)

Battery: 4s (14.8V) 2200~3300mAh LiPo

Servos: 4~6 9g servos (<13g if using metal geared)

Electric retracts (optional)

#9107000445-0 – $127.16

