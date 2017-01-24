Hyperion 900x250
Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
January 24, 2017
Blade, New Gear
Blade 130 S RTF & BNF With SAFE Technology [VIDEO]

Blade 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology (6) Blade 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology (5) Blade 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology (4)

From Blade:
The Blade® 130 S is a powerful, sub-micro sized collective pitch helicopter with SAFE® Technology. Self-stabilization, panic switch and three progressive flight modes give intermediate to advanced pilots the confidence to master 3D flight indoors and out. The 130 S builds on this popularly sized heli while adding significant improvements such as SAFE® Technology, a powerful, low maintenance direct drive tail motor, and improved linear servos. A strong frame gives you the durability you need, while brushless motors provides the power and performance you want.

Features:

  • SAFE® Technology: 3 flight modes, self-leveling and panic switch help you fly confidently
  • Durable: Molded, lightweight plastics allow the 130 S to be very durable in the event of a crash
  • Collective Pitch and SAFE Technology allows an intermediate pilot to grow with the model when they’re ready for aerobatics and 3D flying
  • Direct drive tail motor-powerful brushless motor improves durability, flight performance, and simplifies repairs
  • The included 11.1V Li-Po battery provides good flight time, and manageable power for intermediate pilots (BLH9300 only)

Needed To Complete:

  • 6+ Channel DSM2/DSMX Transmitter (BLH9350 only)
  • Lipo BatteryLiPo Charger(BLH9350 only)

What’s In The Box?

BLH9350

  • (1) Blade 130 S BNF
  • (1) User Manual

BLH9300

  • (1) Blade 130 S RTF
  • (1) Entry Level 2.4GHz Transmitter
  • (1) 3S LiPo Balance Charger
  • (1) 3S LiPo Battery
  • (1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Flight Time: 5-7 min
Battery: 300mAh 11.1v 30C Lipo (Not Included with BLH9350)
Canopy/Body Material: Plastic
Channels: 6 Channels
Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly (BLH9350), Ready-to-Fly (BLH9300)
Flying Weight: 6.0 oz (170g)
Height: 4.5 in (114 mm)
Length: 12 in (304mm)
Main Blade Material: Plastic
Main Frame Material: Plastic
Main Motor Type: Brushless
Main Rotor Blade Length: 135mm
Main Rotor Diameter: 310mm
Main Rotor Head Type: Collective Pitch (CCPM) Flybarless
Swashplate Type: 120 deg
Tail Blade Material: Plastic
Tail Rotor Diameter: 64mm
Width: 2.25 in (57mm)

#BLH9350 – 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology – $199.99
#BLH9300 – 130 S RTF with SAFE Technology – $249.99

Visit BladeHelis.com
Blade 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology (3) Blade 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology (1)

Updated: January 24, 2017 — 3:41 PM

