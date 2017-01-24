Blade 130 S RTF & BNF With SAFE Technology [VIDEO]

From Blade:

The Blade® 130 S is a powerful, sub-micro sized collective pitch helicopter with SAFE® Technology. Self-stabilization, panic switch and three progressive flight modes give intermediate to advanced pilots the confidence to master 3D flight indoors and out. The 130 S builds on this popularly sized heli while adding significant improvements such as SAFE® Technology, a powerful, low maintenance direct drive tail motor, and improved linear servos. A strong frame gives you the durability you need, while brushless motors provides the power and performance you want.

Features:

SAFE® Technology: 3 flight modes, self-leveling and panic switch help you fly confidently

Durable: Molded, lightweight plastics allow the 130 S to be very durable in the event of a crash

Collective Pitch and SAFE Technology allows an intermediate pilot to grow with the model when they’re ready for aerobatics and 3D flying

Direct drive tail motor-powerful brushless motor improves durability, flight performance, and simplifies repairs

The included 11.1V Li-Po battery provides good flight time, and manageable power for intermediate pilots (BLH9300 only)

Needed To Complete:

6+ Channel DSM2/DSMX Transmitter (BLH9350 only)

Lipo BatteryLiPo Charger(BLH9350 only)

What’s In The Box?

BLH9350

(1) Blade 130 S BNF

(1) User Manual

BLH9300

(1) Blade 130 S RTF

(1) Entry Level 2.4GHz Transmitter

(1) 3S LiPo Balance Charger

(1) 3S LiPo Battery

(1) User Manual

Specs:

Approximate Flight Time: 5-7 min

Battery: 300mAh 11.1v 30C Lipo (Not Included with BLH9350)

Canopy/Body Material: Plastic

Channels: 6 Channels

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly (BLH9350), Ready-to-Fly (BLH9300)

Flying Weight: 6.0 oz (170g)

Height: 4.5 in (114 mm)

Length: 12 in (304mm)

Main Blade Material: Plastic

Main Frame Material: Plastic

Main Motor Type: Brushless

Main Rotor Blade Length: 135mm

Main Rotor Diameter: 310mm

Main Rotor Head Type: Collective Pitch (CCPM) Flybarless

Swashplate Type: 120 deg

Tail Blade Material: Plastic

Tail Rotor Diameter: 64mm

Width: 2.25 in (57mm)

#BLH9350 – 130 S BNF Basic with SAFE Technology – $199.99

#BLH9300 – 130 S RTF with SAFE Technology – $249.99

Visit BladeHelis.com

