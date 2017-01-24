E-flite UMX Waco BL BNF Basic [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

Own a piece of history and get a taste of what the early days of aviation were like with this scale reproduction of the classic Waco biplane. The E-flite® UMX™ Waco BL blends classic style with state-of-the-art features to give you one of the most rewarding flying experiences at any size. It comes out of the box with scale touches which include molded surface details on the wing and fuselage, carbon-fiber flying wires, windscreens and more. You even get a pilot figure complete with a flying scarf. All this detail is brought to life by a 180-size brushless power system. This power system, along with the model’s light wing loading and AS3X® technology, gives you a wide flight envelope to play with. Firewall it to fly aerobatics or throttle back and cruise – the UMX Waco BL will deliver smooth, stable response whatever you want to do.

Features:

Classic Scale Details

Exclusive AS3X® Stabilization Technology

Wide Flight Envelope with Brushless Power

Spektrum™ DSMX® Receiver

Spektrum Performance Linear Servos

No Assembly Required

Classic Waco Trim Scheme

Scale Landing Gear with Wheel Pants and a Steerable Tail Wheel

Needed To Complete:

Full-range 4+ channel transmitter with Spektrum DSMX/DSM2 technology

200-280mAh 2S 7.4V Li-Po flight battery

Suitable LiPo battery charger

What’s In The Box?

UMX Waco BL BNF

User Manual

Specs:

Aileron: Yes

CG (Center of Gravity): 40mm back

Completion Level: Bind-N-Fly Basic

Elevator: Yes

Flaps: No

Flying Weight: 3.5 oz (98 g)

Length: 418 mm (16.5 inches)

Material: Foam

Minimum Required Radio: 4-Channel

Motor Size: 180 UM Brushless 3000Kv

Recommended Motor Battery: 200-280mAh 2S 7.4V Li-Po flight battery (not included)

Retracts: No

Rudder: Yes

Throttle: Yes

Trimscheme Colors: White/Blue

Wing Area: 132 sq in (8.5 sq dm)

Wingspan: 550mm (21.7 inches)

#EFLU5350 – $129.99

