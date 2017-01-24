Futaba R2001SB Receiver

From Futaba:

Introducing the R2001SB, the smallest, lightest full-range Futaba receiver ever! It weighs only four grams, but it’s an S.Bus powerhouse that’s guaranteed to take your FPV flights to the max. Link it with one of four Futaba S-FHSS radios with multicopter function for unparalleled reliability, programming and innovation.

Features:

Includes an output on channel 3 for conventional systems

S.BUS can be used with up to 8 channel transmitter

Compatible with conventional system servos in addition to S.BUS type servos and gyros

Dual antenna diversity

Battery Fail Safe, voltage is set for 4-cell NiCd/NiMH battery, fail safe function will not work properly if different type of battery is used

LED status indicator

One year limited warranty through Hobby Services beginning at date of purchase

Includes:

R2001SB SFHSS S.BUS HV Receiver

Instruction Sheet

Requires:

4-cell NiCd/NiMH battery

Specs:

Applicable Systems: Futaba S-FHSS 2.4GHz system and TM-FH RF Module

Size: 0.83 x 1.65 x 0.21″ (21.1 x 41.8 x 5.3mm)

Weight: 0.15oz (4.2g)

Power Requirement: 4.8V – 7.4V

#FUTL7619

Visit FutabaRC.com

See more posts about Futaba