Futaba R2001SB Receiver

From Futaba:
Introducing the R2001SB, the smallest, lightest full-range Futaba receiver ever! It weighs only four grams, but it’s an S.Bus powerhouse that’s guaranteed to take your FPV flights to the max. Link it with one of four Futaba S-FHSS radios with multicopter function for unparalleled reliability, programming and innovation.
Features:
- Includes an output on channel 3 for conventional systems
- S.BUS can be used with up to 8 channel transmitter
- Compatible with conventional system servos in addition to S.BUS type servos and gyros
- Dual antenna diversity
- Battery Fail Safe, voltage is set for 4-cell NiCd/NiMH battery, fail safe function will not work properly if different type of battery is used
- LED status indicator
- One year limited warranty through Hobby Services beginning at date of purchase
Includes:
- R2001SB SFHSS S.BUS HV Receiver
- Instruction Sheet
Requires:
- 4-cell NiCd/NiMH battery
Specs:
Applicable Systems: Futaba S-FHSS 2.4GHz system and TM-FH RF Module
Size: 0.83 x 1.65 x 0.21″ (21.1 x 41.8 x 5.3mm)
Weight: 0.15oz (4.2g)
Power Requirement: 4.8V – 7.4V
#FUTL7619
