Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 30cc ARF 81″ [VIDEO]

The first Hangar 9® Ultra Stick™ ARF revolutionized the Stick genre with innovative design twists that really spiced up performance such as a large, double beveled control surface for 3D flight, extra-large control surfaces and optional quad flaps. Building on the legacy of this popular design, the Ultra Stick 30cc ARF provides intermediate to expert pilots a giant-scale sport plane with a wide flight envelope. It features durable construction and an abundance of power options so you can make it as mild or wild as you want. As with its predecessors, the flaps and ailerons are double-beveled so you can take advantage of flaperon and crow mixes. These control surfaces, along with the rudder and elevator, have been oversized for even better 3D capability than before. Hardware and mounting options for gas and electric power are included. You can even add floats (sold separately). Enjoy an intoxicating blend of sport-flying fun with this superbly crafted ARF that more than lives up to its name.
Features:
- Outstanding flight performance: tried and true Ultra Stick design
- Flaps for expanded flight envelope
- Covered in genuine UltraCote™
- Tail dragger landing gear adds to its sportier looks
- Large, double beveled control surfaces
- Two piece plug in wings with aluminum tube provides easy transport and assembly
- Lightweight balsa/balsa-plywood construction that’s strong
- Float-ready-hard points for mounting the Hangar 9® 1/5-scale Float Set (sold separately) are already built into the fuselage
- Finished fiberglass wheel pants match UltraCote colors
- Ready to mount the Evolution® 33GX Gasoline Engine
- Electric motor mount included makes it EP friendly
- Complete quality hardware included
Needed To Complete:
- Radio System
- 33GX Engine and Receiver Battery or Electric Power System
- Tools and Adhesives for Assembly
Specs:
Airfoil Shape: Symmetrical
Approximate Assembly Time: 10-15 Hours
Approximate Flight Time: 6 Mins
CG (Center of Gravity): 4-5.25″ Rearward of wing leading edge
Completion Level: Almost Ready-to-Fly
Control Throw (Flaps): 2.5mm Takeoff and 5.5cm Landing
Control Throw – High (Ailerons): 6.8 Cm Up and 5.5cm down
Control Throw – High (Elevator): 5.5cm Up and Down
Control Throw – High (Rudder): 7cm Left and Right
Control Throw – Low (Ailerons): 3cm Up and 2.5cm Down
Control Throw – Low (Elevator): 2.7cm Up and Down
Control Throw – Low (Rudder): 3.5cm Left and Right
Engine Size: 30cc
Expo (Ailerons): 25%
Expo (Elevator): 20%
Expo (Rudder): 20%
Flaps: Yes
Flying Weight: 12-14 lbs (5.4 – 6.35kg)
Length: 74″ (188 cm)
Material: Balsa
Minimum Required Radio: 6ch
Minimum Speed Control: 80 amp
Motor Size: Power 160
Propeller Size: 17×6 – 18×10
Recommended Motor Battery: 10S 4400mAh
Recommended Receiver Battery: 6.6V 2200mAh 2S LiFe Receiver Battery (not included)
Retracts: No
Servos: A6180 Digital Aircraft Servo (not included)
Size/Scale: 30
Spinner Size: 3″
Trimscheme Colors: White, Black, Apple Green
Wing Area: 1360.3 sq in (87.76 sq dm)
Wing Loading: 22.02oz./sq.ft.
Wing Tube Length: 65cm
Wing Tube OD: 31cm
Wingspan: 80.75″ (205 cm )
