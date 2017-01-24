Hangar 9 Ultra Stick 30cc ARF 81″ [VIDEO]

From Hangar 9:

The first Hangar 9® Ultra Stick™ ARF revolutionized the Stick genre with innovative design twists that really spiced up performance such as a large, double beveled control surface for 3D flight, extra-large control surfaces and optional quad flaps. Building on the legacy of this popular design, the Ultra Stick 30cc ARF provides intermediate to expert pilots a giant-scale sport plane with a wide flight envelope. It features durable construction and an abundance of power options so you can make it as mild or wild as you want. As with its predecessors, the flaps and ailerons are double-beveled so you can take advantage of flaperon and crow mixes. These control surfaces, along with the rudder and elevator, have been oversized for even better 3D capability than before. Hardware and mounting options for gas and electric power are included. You can even add floats (sold separately). Enjoy an intoxicating blend of sport-flying fun with this superbly crafted ARF that more than lives up to its name.

Features:

Outstanding flight performance: tried and true Ultra Stick design

Flaps for expanded flight envelope

Covered in genuine UltraCote™

Tail dragger landing gear adds to its sportier looks

Large, double beveled control surfaces

Two piece plug in wings with aluminum tube provides easy transport and assembly

Lightweight balsa/balsa-plywood construction that’s strong

Float-ready-hard points for mounting the Hangar 9® 1/5-scale Float Set (sold separately) are already built into the fuselage

Finished fiberglass wheel pants match UltraCote colors

Ready to mount the Evolution® 33GX Gasoline Engine

Electric motor mount included makes it EP friendly

Complete quality hardware included

Needed To Complete:

Radio System

33GX Engine and Receiver Battery or Electric Power System

Tools and Adhesives for Assembly

Specs:

Airfoil Shape: Symmetrical

Approximate Assembly Time: 10-15 Hours

Approximate Flight Time: 6 Mins

CG (Center of Gravity): 4-5.25″ Rearward of wing leading edge

Completion Level: Almost Ready-to-Fly

Control Throw (Flaps): 2.5mm Takeoff and 5.5cm Landing

Control Throw – High (Ailerons): 6.8 Cm Up and 5.5cm down

Control Throw – High (Elevator): 5.5cm Up and Down

Control Throw – High (Rudder): 7cm Left and Right

Control Throw – Low (Ailerons): 3cm Up and 2.5cm Down

Control Throw – Low (Elevator): 2.7cm Up and Down

Control Throw – Low (Rudder): 3.5cm Left and Right

Engine Size: 30cc

Expo (Ailerons): 25%

Expo (Elevator): 20%

Expo (Rudder): 20%

Flaps: Yes

Flying Weight: 12-14 lbs (5.4 – 6.35kg)

Length: 74″ (188 cm)

Material: Balsa

Minimum Required Radio: 6ch

Minimum Speed Control: 80 amp

Motor Size: Power 160

Propeller Size: 17×6 – 18×10

Recommended Motor Battery: 10S 4400mAh

Recommended Receiver Battery: 6.6V 2200mAh 2S LiFe Receiver Battery (not included)

Retracts: No

Servos: A6180 Digital Aircraft Servo (not included)

Size/Scale: 30

Spinner Size: 3″

Trimscheme Colors: White, Black, Apple Green

Wing Area: 1360.3 sq in (87.76 sq dm)

Wing Loading: 22.02oz./sq.ft.

Wing Tube Length: 65cm

Wing Tube OD: 31cm

Wingspan: 80.75″ (205 cm )

#HAN2365 – $299.99

Visit Hangar-9.com

See more posts about Hangar 9