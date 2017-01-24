Microaces Aero SE5a ‘Heavy Weather’ Kit

From Microaces:

The Microaces Aero SE5a is designed from the ground up and is possibly the most detailed and realistic microscale aircraft of its type. The airframe is designed to take most ultra micro RC equipment found in similar sized RTF aircraft. Double sided printing directly onto foam ensures a light, low wing load aircraft with lots of character and predictable flight characteristics.

With Rhys-Davids rig, we have re-create the patina that would have shrouded these aircraft as they quickly aged during service. Frequent and hurried maintenance, oil leaks and engine issues coupled with muddy or dusty airfield conditions would have rendered aircraft with a very distinct ‘weathered’ appearance very quickly into their service life. This SE5a wears its ‘Heavy Weather’ well. It’s almost like flying a professionally finished static model!

History in the Making

Our love of aviation history ensures that the aircraft we choose to reproduce as kits not only look fantastic on static display and in the air, but they also carry a depth of history that can be explored. The Royal Aircraft Factory SE5a was an all round fighter that was much admired by those that flew it. And, due to its performance at altitude, was a worthy adversary of the Fokker DVII when it reached the front in 1918.

