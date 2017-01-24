Spektrum AS3000 AS3X Flight Stabilization Module

From Spektrum:

The Spektrum™ AS3000 is a new tool for the giant scale pilot to use that easily adds A3SX® stability to their aircraft. Simply plug the AS3000 into one of our Next Generation PowerSafe Receivers Sensor Port* and mount the AS3000 into the airframe.

No smart phone or computer is needed to program this gyro! This system is the first accessory to use Spektrum Forward Programing by introducing a new menu on the Gen2 radios* that controls every AS3X setting and mode available with the Spektrum AS3000. (Airware 2.0 radio update needed)

The Spektrum AS3000 Flight Stabilization Module is very simple to install in any model, allowing for a clean and efficient install that removes the trouble of an in-line gyro system. This helps to eliminate the additional point of failure that an inline gyro can introduce. The AS3000 is a small 1inch by 1inch square 6 Axis gyro with 3 built in rubber dampened mounting points, making it easy to install and to isolate from other objects in the aircraft.

*See optional accessories for a list of current compatible receivers and transmitters.

Needed To Complete:

Powersafe Telemetry Receiver

Compatible Spektrum Transmitter.

Features:

Adds AS3X Stability to Any aircraft

Compatible with all Spektrum Generation 2 Transmitters (DX18G1 and G2 2, DX9, DX6e, DX6G2 and G3, DX7G2, DX8G2, DX10T, DX18T, DX20)

Simple to install. One plug to the sensor port on AR9130T, AR12300T, and AR20300T

Rubber grommet hard mounts and minimalistic labeling helps produce the cleanest model setups

Smallest 6 Axis Gyro on the market (Approx 1 x 1 x .37 inches Weight of 2.83 grams)

Uses Spektrum Forward Programing technology to program (Airware update needed)

No PC or Smart Phone needed to setup

Specs:

Control System: AS3X

Height: 0.363″ (9.29mm)

Length: 1.016″ (25.87mm)

Type: AS3000 AS3X Flight Stabilization Module

Weight: 0.1 oz (2.83g)

Width: 1.016″ (25.87mm)

#SPMAS3000 – $64.99

