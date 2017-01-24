Sukhoi SU26 20cc 1520mm Aerobatic Sports Plane (ARF)

From HobbyKing:

Coming out of the former Soviet Union, the Sukhoi Su-26 is powered by a single radial reciprocating engine producing up to 430hp, mid-mounted straight wings and lightweight airframe make this maneuverable plane dominate the aerobatic World and European championships in the mid-2000’s. An airshow favorite and regarded as one of the best aerobatic planes of all time.

Our latest almost ready to fly version of the Sukhoi Su-26 is built with traditional balsa and light ply construction and when combined with a powerful powertrain will give you a fantastic 3D and aerobatic machine. Professionally covered airframe and with a fiberglass color-matched cowl in a spectacular scheme will help with orientation and make you stand out from the crowd. When flying the Sukhoi you will be able to perform all the classic aerobatic stunts from big loops to hammerhead stalls, then when you pour on the power the Su-26 can make it look easy with all your 3D maneuvers from harriers to the more experienced rolling circles.

Become the aerobatic champion at your club with the 20cc 60 inch Sukhoi Su-26.

Features:

Traditionally built balsa and ply construction

Designed for both gas and electric power train

Professionally covered

Color matched fiberglass cowl and wheel spats

Lightweight aerobatic 3D sports plane

Great scheme for orientation

Almost ready to fly

All hardware and landing gear included

Specs:

Wingspan: 1520mm (60″)

Length: 1490mm (58.5″)

Wing area: 47.6sq.dm (738sq.in)

Flying weight: 2300-2500g (5-5.5lbs)

Included:

1 x Sukhoi Su-26 ARF

All required hardware

Comprehensive instruction manual

Required:

Electric Brushless Outrunner or gas powered engine

Electronic speed controller

5-6S LiPoly battery

16×10 or 17

Up to 6 high voltage, digital, metal gear servos

Minimum 4 channel Transmitter and receiver

Glues and tools for an ARF RC model

#583000004-0 – $149.50

