10 Budget Radios

These feature-rich radios won’t break the bank!
Flysky i6
6 CHANNELS
The i6 front looks clean and uncrowded, yet all of the sticks, programming keys, knobs, and toggle switches are within easy reach. This transmitter is a bit smaller than others, is lightweight, and feels balanced and easy to grip. The Flysky i6 has all of the standard programming and an easy to use menu system. $89.99; diamondhobby.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → The price!
- → 3-custom channel mixes
- → Large easy to read display
- → Lightweight design and feel
6 CHANNELS
Graupner MZ-12
6 CHANNELS
The Graupner name has always been synonymous with quality and the MZ-12 fits right in that group. This transmitter has 20-model memory, and it’s a high-contrast, 8-line blue-illuminated graphic display is easy to see in any light and perfect for reading the telemetry data in bright sunlight.
$149.99; openhobby.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Bidirectional radio/receiver communication
- → Telemetry displays
- → Wide receiver operating voltage range
- → Free assignment of all switches
Futaba 6J
6 CHANNELS
Futaba’s FHSS technology is fast, so the 6J is a very fast entry-level system. In addition, it has 15-model memory and throttle and pitch curves for airplanes and helis. Heli pilots will appreciate the electronic swash ring as well as four swashplate options. Most of the 6J’s mixing functions can be assigned to any switch you prefer. $165.99; futaba-rc.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Two 5-point throttle curves
- → Simple 1-lever/3-button programming
- → Flaperon w/differential rate
- → Three 5-point pitch curves
Spektrum DX6
6 CHANNELS
This radio started it all and the new redesign has a ton of great features. This radio has programmable voice alerts for telemetry data, so when the alarm goes off you don’t have to take your eyes off of the plane. Have a lot of planes? This transmitter can handle 250 models. $179.99; spektrumrc.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Wireless trainer link
- → Voice alerts and real telemetry
- → Ergonomically designed case with rubber grips.
- → 7 aircraft wing types
JR XG6
6 CHANNELS
All of the JR brand transmitters have a nice look and feel very comfortable in your hands; the XG6 is a lightweight feature-packed radio worthy of the JR name. This 6-channel radio comes with integrated telemetry with receiver voltage and up to five optional additional functions. $199.99; jramericas.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Full telemetry
- → Lightweight, high-grip, body design
- → Easy 3D jog dial input
- → SD card for model backup
Hitec Eclipse 7 Pro
7 CHANNELS
With numerous upgrades and added features, this Pro radio is a great value. It has 16-model storage, intuitive control switches, and a good selection of telemetry functions. It has programming for fixed wing, glow, gas or electric planes, helicopters, and sailplanes. $239.99; hitecrcd.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Easy to see screen
- → Auto-assignable control switch
- → Landing mix
- → 5-point throttle curve
Hitec Flash 7
7 CHANNELS
The Hitec Flash 7 can store up to 20 models and has full telemetry capability. This transmitter is great for planes, gliders and helicopters with select programing for each type. The push button/jog dial-programming interface makes data entry very easy.
$179.99; hitecrcd.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → 6 assignable switches and 2 sliders
- → Telemetry capabilities
- → Secure Link Technology lets you fly many Tx-Ready models
- → Easy to use programmable mixes
8 CHANNELS
Tactic TTX850
This radio is full of features at the right price and we found it easy to program for any aircraft, airplanes, helis and multirotors. With a 30-model memory, the TTX850 can easily take care of all your planes. The transmitter has a large LCD screen that includes backlighting and adjustable contrast for easy viewing.
$179.99; tacticrc.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Wireless trainer system
- → User-selectable switch assignments
- → Channels 5-8 can be assigned to any function
- → 6 programmable mixes
10 CHANNELS
FlySky i10
This cool looking 10-channel transmitter has 20-model memory, USB charging for its LiPo transmitter battery pack, and multiple touch screens for adjusting the transmitter setup and functions. The transmitter has an ultra-thin case profile, 10 switches and three dial knobs. $209.99; diamondhobby.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Telemetry ready
- → Very large LCD screen
- → 10-channels
- → Easy to reach switches and popup knobs
Turnigy TGY-i10
10 CHANNELS
This very economical 10-channel radio is lightweight and has a touchscreen that you use to program it. The screen has a number of icons for different programing menus, to select one just press and adjust. It also has telemetry options and is easy to use. Price $169.12; hobbyking.com
WHAT WE LIKE
- → Full touchscreen programming
- → Real time telemetry
- → Long battery life (LiFe pack)
- → Light weight, easy to grip