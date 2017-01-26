10 Budget Radios

These feature-rich radios won’t break the bank!

Flysky i6

6 CHANNELS

The i6 front looks clean and uncrowded, yet all of the sticks, programming keys, knobs, and toggle switches are within easy reach. This transmitter is a bit smaller than others, is lightweight, and feels balanced and easy to grip. The Flysky i6 has all of the standard programming and an easy to use menu system. $89.99; diamondhobby.com

WHAT WE LIKE → The price!

→ 3-custom channel mixes

→ Large easy to read display

→ Lightweight design and feel

Graupner MZ-12

6 CHANNELS

The Graupner name has always been synonymous with quality and the MZ-12 fits right in that group. This transmitter has 20-model memory, and it’s a high-contrast, 8-line blue-illuminated graphic display is easy to see in any light and perfect for reading the telemetry data in bright sunlight.

$149.99; openhobby.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Bidirectional radio/receiver communication

→ Telemetry displays

→ Wide receiver operating voltage range

→ Free assignment of all switches

Futaba 6J

6 CHANNELS

Futaba’s FHSS technology is fast, so the 6J is a very fast entry-level system. In addition, it has 15-model memory and throttle and pitch curves for airplanes and helis. Heli pilots will appreciate the electronic swash ring as well as four swashplate options. Most of the 6J’s mixing functions can be assigned to any switch you prefer. $165.99; futaba-rc.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Two 5-point throttle curves

→ Simple 1-lever/3-button programming

→ Flaperon w/differential rate

→ Three 5-point pitch curves

Spektrum DX6

6 CHANNELS

This radio started it all and the new redesign has a ton of great features. This radio has programmable voice alerts for telemetry data, so when the alarm goes off you don’t have to take your eyes off of the plane. Have a lot of planes? This transmitter can handle 250 models. $179.99; spektrumrc.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Wireless trainer link

→ Voice alerts and real telemetry

→ Ergonomically designed case with rubber grips.

→ 7 aircraft wing types

JR XG6

6 CHANNELS

All of the JR brand transmitters have a nice look and feel very comfortable in your hands; the XG6 is a lightweight feature-packed radio worthy of the JR name. This 6-channel radio comes with integrated telemetry with receiver voltage and up to five optional additional functions. $199.99; jramericas.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Full telemetry

→ Lightweight, high-grip, body design

→ Easy 3D jog dial input

→ SD card for model backup

Hitec Eclipse 7 Pro

7 CHANNELS

With numerous upgrades and added features, this Pro radio is a great value. It has 16-model storage, intuitive control switches, and a good selection of telemetry functions. It has programming for fixed wing, glow, gas or electric planes, helicopters, and sailplanes. $239.99; hitecrcd.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Easy to see screen

→ Auto-assignable control switch

→ Landing mix

→ 5-point throttle curve

Hitec Flash 7

7 CHANNELS

The Hitec Flash 7 can store up to 20 models and has full telemetry capability. This transmitter is great for planes, gliders and helicopters with select programing for each type. The push button/jog dial-programming interface makes data entry very easy.

$179.99; hitecrcd.com

WHAT WE LIKE → 6 assignable switches and 2 sliders

→ Telemetry capabilities

→ Secure Link Technology lets you fly many Tx-Ready models

→ Easy to use programmable mixes

8 CHANNELS

Tactic TTX850

This radio is full of features at the right price and we found it easy to program for any aircraft, airplanes, helis and multirotors. With a 30-model memory, the TTX850 can easily take care of all your planes. The transmitter has a large LCD screen that includes backlighting and adjustable contrast for easy viewing.

$179.99; tacticrc.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Wireless trainer system

→ User-selectable switch assignments

→ Channels 5-8 can be assigned to any function

→ 6 programmable mixes



10 CHANNELS

FlySky i10

This cool looking 10-channel transmitter has 20-model memory, USB charging for its LiPo transmitter battery pack, and multiple touch screens for adjusting the transmitter setup and functions. The transmitter has an ultra-thin case profile, 10 switches and three dial knobs. $209.99; diamondhobby.com

WHAT WE LIKE → Telemetry ready

→ Very large LCD screen

→ 10-channels

→ Easy to reach switches and popup knobs

Turnigy TGY-i10

10 CHANNELS

This very economical 10-channel radio is lightweight and has a touchscreen that you use to program it. The screen has a number of icons for different programing menus, to select one just press and adjust. It also has telemetry options and is easy to use. Price $169.12; hobbyking.com