Cool RC Stuff

ROCKY RIDES AGAIN!

Bet you can’t watch this video without laughing out loud! Hilarity ensues when an unsuspecting squirrel gets into the cockpit of an RC plane! Thanks to YouTube’s Hobbywars for producing and posting this nicely done piece, complete with terrific “in-air” footage of Rocky in flight.

INDOOR AIRLINER

The biggest indoor flier we’ve seen yet, this Airbus has a 15.74-foot wingspan and weighs less than a pound. It’s the handiwork of Airstage, a company who creates RC ultralight models for the marketing and entertainment industries, so you might even see this in person at a concert or event near you!

RC WING WALKERS

This video of Richard Rawle’s twin 1/3-scale showplanes outfitted with RC wing walkers will make your day! Each wing walker is fully operational, with five servos that allow them to move their hands, legs, heads and even flip in their harnesses.

WORLD’S LARGEST RC TURBINE JET

There’s big and there’s BIG!!! This new RC turbine powered jet aircraft is the work of Frank Schroeder who has posted several images online covering its construction. It is a 1/2-scale Saab JAS 39 Gripen and it is 279.53 inches long and weighs in at an amazing 260.15 pounds!



INDOOR A-10 WARTHOG

You wouldn’t think an 8-foot-span aircraft could easily navigate an indoor flying venue, but pilot Daniel Hör makes it look easy with this A-10 Thunderbolt II! At 1:30 into the video, the big jet slows down to an unbelievably slow pace!

JUMBO RC JET

This 16-foot-span 747-400 gives new meaning to the phrase “jumbo jet!” The largest plane Adi Pitz has ever built, it has over 2,000 hours of work into it!

INSANE BIKE RIDE

File this under “No way!” A drone captured Michal Kollbek’s incredible thrill ride along the White Line in Sedona, Arizona. Our thanks to videographer Marshall Mullen for sharing this on YouTube!



HOW THE DUTCH HANG A HAMMOCK

A brilliant idea. Also a terrible idea. Clearly the drone rules in the Netherlands are slightly more relaxed — as is this pilot, no doubt!

SNOW DAY AT THE ZOO

Very cool video from one of our Facebook friends David Etienne Durivage. Obviously taken soon after a heavy snowfall, although we don’t know which zoo it was taken at, it does have some great aerial footage of some beautiful animals.

STAR WARS RECREATED WITH DRONES

For all you Star Wars fans out there, here is some nice video footage shot with racing drones. It is hard to believe how much work it takes to do something like this.

WATER BALLET

Getting to see whales in the ocean is one thing, but having them dance under your boat is something else. Luckily for all of us, drones.nc was there to capture all of the magic.