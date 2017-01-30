Hyperion 900x250
MiG-17 Fresco — DIY E-Jet

January 30, 2017
Designed by Jim Young, this all built-up wood MiG-17is designed to use the Great Planes 56mm Hyperflow EDF unit and an Ammo 24-45-3790 brushless motor. This economical setup gives nice e-jet performance with a 4S 2200mAh LiPo battery pack. The outline is true to scale with the exception of larger ailerons and the position of the stabilizer to simplify construction. A fully detailed description of the MiG-17 build with a complete bill of materials is available online at ModelAirplaneNews.com/mig17. For those who want to build the model more quickly, a laser-cut short kit of wood parts is also available from me to speed construction. Information for ordering the parts is included on the plan.

