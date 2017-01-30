MaxAmps FPV Race Edition LiHV+ 1600 4S 15.2v 150C LiPos

From MaxAmps.com:

MaxAmps.com brings you the latest in LiPo battery technology with our LiHV+ Plus FPV Race Edition series. These high voltage batteries will take your high-demand FPV Racer to the next level of power and performance!

The 1600HV+ 4s 15.2V battery pack has been engineered to hold a higher voltage under load during those high amp draw spikes seen in FPV racing quads. 1mm thick battery plates are installed on the top and bottom of the battery pack for added protection from crash damage. Perfect solution for bottom mounted batteries.

The consistent power and the additional milliamps will make this a must have for FPV pilots.

If you’re looking for the maximum amount of speed and the longest flight time, these are the packs for you!

1600mah capacity

4S 15.2 volts

True 150C rating

Lifetime warranty

5C fast charge capable

100% waterproof

Built today with factory fresh cells

Built with genuine 12awg Deans Ultra wire

We add the connector and JST-XH balancing tap for you

1mm thick battery plates installed for added durability

64mm x 34mm x 40mm, 175g

You can still charge these LiHV+ batteries to only 4.2v per cell on a standard LiPo charger if preferred and they will perform like a standard LiPo battery. To unlock their full performance potential though, you will need a LiHV capable charger.

