Knife-edge Tail Slide — Master this 3D Maneuver in four easy steps

Throughout this column we will examine a few basic flight setup techniques that are required to result in a consistent and predictable airframe. Then we will explore the control inputs needed to perform this figure with utmost accuracy. Without further delay, let’s get started!
BEFORE WE BEGIN
As a starting point, always begin with the control surface deflection amounts, exponential settings, and the center of gravity.
MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS PREMIUM members can access this article and many others highlighting amazing techniques, RC airplane builds and projects. When you become a member, you’ll get instant online access to our back-issue archives, the latest Model Airplane News Digital Editions, all of our newsstand-only special issues, and much more.
Membership includes exclusive access to our enormous collection of RC information.
- 7+ years of digital editions of Model Airplane News
- Flight Journal and Model Airplane News special issue digital editions, previously only available on newsstands
- Free access to our magazine app through the iTunes Store – get Model Airplane News on your mobile or tablet device
- Aerobatic flight technique video lessons for plane & helicopter pilots
- Contests & giveaways only for members
- 30 years of Model Airplane News archives
- 10 years of Electric Flight archives
- 5% off ALL Air Age Store purchases every time you shop
http://www.airagestore.com/memberships/planes/one-full-year-of-exclusive-member-access-for-only-24-95.html