Venom DJI Phantom 4 Venom Pro Charger

DJI Phantom 4 users rejoice! Venom has you covered with our P4 Professional Charger. The Venom P4 Professional battery charger is designed to charge, cycle, or storage charge up to four DJI Phantom 4 batteries simultaneously. That is right, all four batteries get charged at the same time, unlike most other multi-battery Phantom chargers on the market that only charge one battery at a time. Spend more time flying and less time charging.

Featuring a sleek 4 bay design, this charger saves valuable bench space by providing four complete charging circuits. Each bay contains its own dedicated 100W integrated power supply in a space saving footprint. Having four dedicated power supplies in one compact package means all four channels are able to receive 100W of power, ensuring you are not diluting your amp rate when charging a second, third or fourth pack.

The Venom P4 Professional Charger is also equipped to handle the charging needs of the Phantom 4 transmitter, by way of convenient 2.3A USB (x2) and DJI (x1) transmitter charger ports located on the front of the charger.

Power up fast and keep your Phantom 4 in the sky longer with the Venom P4 Professional Charger.

Specs:

LiPo/LiFe/Li-Ion Cell Count: 3 Cell

Charge Current: 4 x 6A

Circuit Power: 4 x 100W

USB Output: 2 x 5.3V 2.3A

Input: AC 100V-240V

Radio: 17.3V DC 2 Amp output / 17.5V DC 5.5 Amp Max

#0697 – $229.99

