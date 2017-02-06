HobbyKing Extra 330SC 30cc Aerobatic Plane V2 (ARF)

From HobbyKing:
The Extra Flugzeugbau EA330SC is a high-powered single seat unlimited aerobatic competition sports plane designed by German Walter Extra. Derived from the original two-seat Extra EA300 the 330SC has a more powerful Lycoming 315hp engine, smaller wingspan, reduced wing area and lighter airframe, combine all these attributes and you have a formidable flying machine. The only Extra aircraft currently being produced at the Extra Flugzeugbau factory and the pinnacle of aerobatic design.
Our latest almost ready to fly version of the Extra330SC is built with traditional balsa and light ply construction and when combined with a powerful powertrain will give you a fantastic 3D and aerobatic machine. Professionally covered airframe and with a fiberglass color-matched cowl in a spectacular scheme will help with orientation and make you stand out from the crowd. When flying the Extra you will be able to perform all the classic aerobatic stunts from big loops to hammerhead stalls, then when you pour on the power the Extra330SC will perform like a champion and make it look easy with all your 3D maneuvers from hovering to the more experienced rolling circles.
Become the aerobatic champion at your club or field with the 30cc 73inch Extra Flugzeugbau EA330SC.
Features:
- Traditionally built balsa and ply construction
- Designed for both gas and electric power train
- Professionally covered
- Color matched fiberglass cowl and wheel spats
- Lightweight aerobatic 3D sports plane
- Great scheme for orientation
- Almost ready to fly
- All hardware and landing gear included
Specs:
Wingspan: 1860mm (73″)
Length: 1700mm (67″)
Wing area: 64.5sq.dm (1000sq.in)
Flying weight: 4400-5000g (9.7-11lbs)
Included:
- 1 x Extra330SC ARF
- All required hardware
- Comprehensive instruction manual
Required:
- Electric Brushless Outrunner or gas powered engine
- Electronic speed controller
- 8-10S LiPoly battery
- 22 x 10 Propeller
- Up to 6 high voltage, digital, metal gear servos
- Minimum 4 channel Transmitter and receiver
- Glues and tools for an ARF RC model
#583000006-0 – $217.71
