HobbyKing Junkers Ju-87B-2 Stuka 1400mm (55″) ARF

One of the most recognizable aircraft from the mighty Luftwaffe and WW2, the Junkers Ju-87 Stuka struck fear into the enemy with its menacing looks and Jericho trumpet dive bombing siren. Designed as dive bomber with a unique inverted gull-wing and fixed spatted undercarriage, and an automatic “pull-out” dive brake to ensure the Stuka recovered from an attack even if the pilot blacked out from the high “G” forces. A propaganda symbol of Germany’s air power and with looks only it’s mother could love the formidable Junkers Ju-87 was a fantastic element to Blitzkrieg victories during world war two.

H-King’s Junkers Ju-87 Stuka is the B-2 variant and looks fantastic with its distinctive desert scheme. An almost ready to fly model built the traditional way with a balsa and plywood then covered with a matt finish covering with scale printed markings, weathering and color matched fiberglass cowl and wheel spats.

Scale detail is superb with a painted greenhouse canopy, hinged ailerons and flaps, inverted gull wing, exhausts, air intakes spats and color matched spinner.

As an ARF you will need your choice of motor, electronics, glues etc to complete this model. Flying the Stuka is a charm, saying that it’s not a trainer and you will need some hours on the sticks before you attempt to master the Stuka. Predictable in the air and flys like a warbird should.

Prepare your fellow flyers and warn them the Stuka is coming.

Features:

Almost Ready to Fly model

High-Quality balsa/ply construction

Scale detail covering with printed markings and weathering

Underslung working ailerons and flaps

Unique inverted gull wing design

Painted fiberglass cowl and wheel pants

Painted glass house canopy

High-quality hardware package

Comprehensive construction manual

Designed for intermediate and advanced flyers

Specs:

Wingspan: 1400mm (55″)

Length: 1275mm (50″)

Wing area: 34.5 dm2

Flying weight: 2000~2100g

Included:

1 x ARF Junkers Ju-87B-2 Stuka

All required hardware

Comprehensive manual

Required:

Minimum 5ch transmitter and receiver

1 x 35mm brushless outrunner motor

1 x 50~70A electronic speed controller

6 x 2~3kg metal gear servos

1 x 3300~4000mAh 3S Lipo battery

1 x 12×6 or 13×6.5 propeller

#9049000051-0 – $237.16

