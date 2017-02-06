MAN Site membership 900x250
HobbyKing Voltigeur 3D Aerobatic Plane 1220mm (PNF)

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
February 6, 2017
Hobby King, New Gear
From HobbyKing:

Hobbyking introduces the Voltigeur, which is French for aerobatic.

The Voltigeur is a true aerobatic performer and extreme 3D flying machine. Construction is from lightweight EPO foam and features large control surfaces coupled with masses of power. Perfectly balanced with a mid-mounted full symmetrical wing, large battery compartment, composite glass fiber wing tube, metal gear high-speed servos all round and all electronics preinstalled. Orientation is not a problem with the highly visible and unique color scheme.

Flying the Voltigeur is a dream, using the recommended 3S Lipo battery for aerobatics and sports flying it handles like a trainer, docile and extremely predictable, But when you plug in a 4S Lipo battery it morphs into a monster eating up the sky and with skill and control performs all your 3D maneuvers like a champion. Everything from rolling circles, waterfalls, inverted harriers and blenders, nothing will stop the Voltigeur.

Features:

  • EPO foam lightweight construction
  • Large control surfaces for extreme 3D flying
  • High-speed metal gear servos
  • Ball link control horns
  • Large easy to access battery hatch
  • Composite glass fiber wing tube
  • Aluminum undercarriage with lightweight wheels
  • High strength nylon wing bolts
  • Highly visible and unique combination decals
  • Scale pilot figure

Specs:

Wingspan: 1220mm (48″)
Length: 1280mm (50″)
Take off Weight: 1500g (approx)
Motor: 4028 1000kv Brushless outrunner
ESC: 45A w/ 3A BEC
Prop: 13 x 6.5

Requires:

  • 1 x Minimum 4-6 channel transmitter and receiver
  • 1 x 3S or 4S Lipo battery 2200-2600 mAh
  • 1 x Licence to thrill

#9152000003-0 – $111.68
Visit HobbyKing.com
HobbyKing Voltigeur 3D Aerobatic Plane 1220mm (PNF) (3) HobbyKing Voltigeur 3D Aerobatic Plane 1220mm (PNF) (2) HobbyKing Voltigeur 3D Aerobatic Plane 1220mm (PNF) (1)

