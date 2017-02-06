HobbyKing Voltigeur 3D Aerobatic Plane 1220mm (PNF)

From HobbyKing:

Hobbyking introduces the Voltigeur, which is French for aerobatic.

The Voltigeur is a true aerobatic performer and extreme 3D flying machine. Construction is from lightweight EPO foam and features large control surfaces coupled with masses of power. Perfectly balanced with a mid-mounted full symmetrical wing, large battery compartment, composite glass fiber wing tube, metal gear high-speed servos all round and all electronics preinstalled. Orientation is not a problem with the highly visible and unique color scheme.

Flying the Voltigeur is a dream, using the recommended 3S Lipo battery for aerobatics and sports flying it handles like a trainer, docile and extremely predictable, But when you plug in a 4S Lipo battery it morphs into a monster eating up the sky and with skill and control performs all your 3D maneuvers like a champion. Everything from rolling circles, waterfalls, inverted harriers and blenders, nothing will stop the Voltigeur.

Features:

EPO foam lightweight construction

Large control surfaces for extreme 3D flying

High-speed metal gear servos

Ball link control horns

Large easy to access battery hatch

Composite glass fiber wing tube

Aluminum undercarriage with lightweight wheels

High strength nylon wing bolts

Highly visible and unique combination decals

Scale pilot figure

Specs:

Wingspan: 1220mm (48″)

Length: 1280mm (50″)

Take off Weight: 1500g (approx)

Motor: 4028 1000kv Brushless outrunner

ESC: 45A w/ 3A BEC

Prop: 13 x 6.5

Requires:

1 x Minimum 4-6 channel transmitter and receiver

1 x 3S or 4S Lipo battery 2200-2600 mAh

1 x Licence to thrill

#9152000003-0 – $111.68

