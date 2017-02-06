Hyperion 900x250
Jeti Pro Power Lithium Polymer Batteries

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
February 6, 2017
From Esprit Tech:

As Lithium Polymer battery technology continues to push new boundaries, Jeti Pro Power Lithium Polymer Batteries bring a whole new element into the mix – power & performance at a price that simply can’t be ignored.

Designed specifically for the demands of the latest power plants, not to mention the new realm of extreme 3D flight, Jeti Pro Power brings a whole new battery to bear at a cost never seen before. Simply put, premium power no longer comes at a premium price.
Visit EspritModel.com
Jeti Pro Power Lithium Polymer Batteries (3) Jeti Pro Power Lithium Polymer Batteries (1) Jeti Pro Power Lithium Polymer Batteries (2)

Updated: February 6, 2017 — 12:23 PM

