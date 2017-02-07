Road to Top Gun — Alessio Mauro Pisu and his Fw 190 Butcher Bird

With almost three years of work going into their amazing project, Alessio Mauro Pisu, from Sardinia, an Italian island on the center of Mediterranean Sea, and his dad Alessio Pisu, have produced this Focke Wulf 190 from a Meister Scale design enlarged about 22%. It has 126 inches of wing span and 102 inch long fuselage.

At present, they team is working on it making it more scale for the Top Gun event. The landing gears are completely home made. Their Butcher Bird is built with classical wood structures and is covered with fiberglass cloth and metal paneling complete with rivets and panel lines. Everything except the engine, servos, power supply, receiver and prop is home made. A scale spinner, scale retracts, wheels, some uniballs, the electronic system for the canopy movement, functional baffle system, rear landing gear retract and many other details are completely made in their little garage.

The planned engine is a Moki 250cc radial with a Biela 32×16 3-blade scale prop. There is a chance however that and Italian company to be providing a new Airen 200cc 9-cylinder engine, which more or less develops the same HP of a Moki 300cc.

Bio: 22 year old Alessio Mauro Pisu, has been flying since he was 6 years old because his dad gave him his modeling passion. He has never flown in a professional way, but last year he tool on scale aero-modeling in a serious way and he has flown in some larger events including the “German Jet Power” event which is the biggest RC jet fair in Europe. It’s only by invitation and he flown for Team Pirotti. He also flies 3D and really likes RC gliders and IMAC aerobatics.