The Vusion House Racer is Here!

Turn your house upside down!

Zip, flip and fly through every room of your home with the Vusion House Racer! Turn pillows and furniture into an instant obstacle course. Use the FPV video camera to shoot awesome footage. With the Vusion House Racer, the possibilities are endless. Open the box. Adventure awaits.

Choose from the RTF Race Pack with Tactic FPV-G1 Goggles, Tactic FPV-RM2 Monitor and RISE J2000 6-channel radio system, or the FPV-Ready version, which lets you add an SLT radio and monitor or goggles of your choice. Add indoor obstacles with the Vusion House Racer FPV Gate System (sold separately). The House Racer Drone is compatible with SLT radios.



Features

■■ Turn your home into an instant First Person View flight course with the Vusion House Racer, the ultimate indoor FPV drone!

■■ Three flight modes – two gyro-assisted Stability Modes for beginners and Rate Mode for more advanced maneuvers – make it easy for you to enjoy indoor FPV

■■ Ready-to-Fly version comes with all essentials, including a Tactic FPV-RM2 5.8GHz Monitor, FPV-G1 Goggles and a RISE J2000 6-channel 2.4GHz radio system with Auto-Flip button and monitor holder

■■ FPV-Ready version is compatible with virtually all FPV goggles and monitors on the market. Just add the 5-channel SLT radio and goggles or monitor of your choice

■■ Both versions include a 600TVL camera and 25mW 40-channel 5.8GHz video transmitter

■■ Long-lasting 1S 3.7V 650mAh LiPo battery delivers 6-8 minutes of flight time

■■ USB charger, wall guards and extra blades complete both flight packages

Specifications

Rotor Diameter: 120 mm (4.7 in)

RTF Weight: 68 g (2.4 oz)

RISE0207 RISE Vusion House Racer Indoor RTF FPV Race Pack $179.99

RISE0208 RISE Vusion House Racer FPV-Ready Indoor Drone $79.99

RISP0001 RISE Vusion House Racer FPV Race Gate System $39.99

CLICK HERE FOR THE MANUFACTURER’S PRODUCT PAGE!