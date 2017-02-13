E-flite Commander mPd 1.4m BNF Basic & PNP [VIDEO]

From E-flite:

Classic lines and modern influences come together perfectly in the Commander mPd 1.4m park flyer. Pilots of almost any skill level will instantly fall in love with its wide flight envelope and abundance of power. Assembly is fast and easy, too.

The Commander mPd™ is the result of a collaboration between veteran aircraft designer, David Payne, and the founder of Aircraft Design Studio, MircPecorari. It is an entirely new design that blends classic lines with modern influences tgive pilots a one-of-a-kind sport flying experience. It alsincorporates innovative features like a Hands-Free ServConnection System that lets you plug in or remove the wings without having tfuss with servleads. The Bind-N-Fly® Basic version alsgives you the extra stability of an AS3X® receiver with optional SAFE® Select flight envelope protection. The Plug-N-Play® version comes with the motor, ESC and servos installed. All you need tdis finish some final assembly, install a receiver, charge a battery and fly.

Features:

Visionary design by MircPecorari and David Payne (mPd)

Spektrum™ AS3X® receiver with optional SAFE® Select technology

Wide flight envelope for everything from slow flight taerobatics

Factory-installed flaps for shorter takeoffs and landings

Innovative Hands-Free ServConnection System

Goes together fast – only 8 screws required for initial assembly

Powerful 15-size brushless motor with 45A ESC

Vibrant trim scheme by Aircraft Design Studio

Durable aluminum landing gear with wheel pants

Specifications:

Wingspan: 53 in (1398mm)

Length: 45 in (1143mm)

Wing Area: 550 sq in (35.5 sq dm)

Flying Weight: 62-65 oz (1760-1845 g)

Motor Size: 15-Size 900Kv Brushless Outrunner

Receiver: DSMX®/DSM2® with AS3X® and SAFE® Select Technologies (installed)

Battery Range: 2200 t3200mAh 3S 11.1V LiPFlight Battery

ESC: 45A Brushless

Transmitter: Full range Spektrum DSM2/DSMX

Experience Level: Intermediate

Recommended Environment: Outdoor

#EFL4850 – Commander mPd 1.4m BNF Basic – $229.99

#EFL4875 – Commander mPd 1.4m PNP – $199.99

Visit E-fliteRC.com

See more posts about E-flite