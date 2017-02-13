Hyperion 900x250
Road to Top Gun — Eduardo Esteves and his F-16 Falcon

Gerry Yarrish
February 13, 2017
Featured News, Road to Top Gun 2017
Comments
Eduardo Esteves has been a Top Gun competitor for many years, and as a smooth, and consistent flyer, he has won many awards for his amazing aircraft.

IMG_1468

This yeare Eduardo is going to be flying an aircraft in the form of a 1/6-scale BVM Plug & Play F-16.

IMG_1557

Competing in the X-Class, Eduardo is required to enter a model that comes out of the box from the manufacturer and he can not modify the airframe. he can enhance it with weathering but that’s it.

IMG_1563

His F-16 is powered by a King Tech 210 turbine engine and he is using a Mercury PowerBox system and a Spektrum DX18 transmitter. The jet has a span of 80 inches and it is 120 inches long. The Falcone weight 46 pounds plus fuel.

image1

IMG_1535

Eduardo will also be competing in the Pro Am Propeller category with his impressive ¼ scale P-47 razorback. Built from a CARF-Model kit, the Thunderbolt has a  110-inch wingspan and is powered by a Moki 250cc radial engine turning a Solo prop.

DSC_5235

Shown here with Eduardo’s wife and A-number 1 caller Ana, Eduardo’s WW2 fighter includes Sierra Scale retracts A PowerBox receiver and JR 12X Transmitter and JR servos

DSC_6114

Built by Denny DeWeese, the P-47 has a Klasskote Finishing and finished in 1st place at the 2015 Scale Masters in Texas. To date, Eduardo has 210 flights on his big Jug.

 

Updated: February 13, 2017 — 4:10 PM





