Super-Scale Sabre

This incredibly detailed, 1/3-scale F-86 is the handiwork of the United Kingdom’s Phil Noel of Pinnacle Aviation (and rumor has it that the plane will be competing in Top Gun this year!). Modeled after a Super Sabre used in the German air force around 1958, this model started life as a Tomahawk kit and is powered by a 210 to 260 N-rated turbine engine. It’s absolutely stunning. Turn down your volume and enjoy!
The F-86 was just the “Sabre” or sometimes called the “Sabre Jet.” The F-100 was the “Super Sabre.”
extra -terrestrial modeller
Pilot not to scale, too small. Does it fly ?
So, Steve, you’re going to look at this magnificent accomplishment in modeling and you’re going to say, “Pilot not to scale”? You’re an idiot.
Great work, Phil! Truly a work of art. Best of luck at Top Gun.
Germany used the uprated Canadian built Sabres that out performed the USAF Sabres by a large margin, sometimes refered to as ‘Super Sabres’ by the pilots that flew them.
Lovely piece of work.
No, it isn’t a Super Sabre, but it is definitely a Super (fantastic) F86 Sabre. One of my favourite aircraft, the Grumman Cougar taking number one spot. Well done Phil.
The North American F-100 Super Sabre was an American supersonic jet fighter aircraft that served with the United States Air Force (USAF) from 1954 to 1971 and with the Air National Guard (ANG) until 1979. The first of the Century Series of USAF jet fighters, it was the first USAF fighter capable of supersonic speed in level flight.[3] The F-100 was designed by North American Aviation as a higher performance follow-on to the F-86 Sabre air superiority fighter.[4] Enough already.
Actually, the pilot is not too far off. In this video, you will see a pilot ducking his head a little bit so the canopy can be clear enough to close. This plane has the pilot sitting a little back so he can put on the canopy without interference from the pilot In the video I’m going to post, the pilot is a little more up-front. That’s why he has to duck his head. BTW: great plane Phil.
Try this, since the link did not come up. You may have to cut and paste it if the link doesn’t come up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D7VYrhfDJeQ
Great work, Phil. Truly a work of art. Best of luck at Top Gun and Hay Steve your mouth is not to scale. That is why you are using your butt.
Great Job Phil. What I mean is the pilot in the model is situated a little farther back in the cockpit so when Phil puts on the bubble, there is no interference from the pilot. In the video I posted, the pilot is sitting between the bubble and the front windshield, in between where the opening is. The pilot flying the real plane had to duck his head so the canopy would have clearance to close. Phil actually found a very good solution to this problem.
Jaw dropping AWESOME!
Absolutely stunning, the stuff dreams are made of.
Absolutely MAGNIFICENT Phil. I was too young to fly the F-86, but I did fly the F-100D and F models in Vietnam. Although I have been building and flying for 63 years, my skills are like a toddler compared to yours. Very nice work!