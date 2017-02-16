The Flat Spin to a Blender — Master this move in 4 easy steps

Uniting upright and inverted spins is a great way to liven up your aerobatic routine. Let’s build on this type of maneuver and take it one step further. Advanced aerobatic pilots are always looking for combinations of elements that, together form new and innovative aerobatic moves.

Years ago, during the freestyle event at the Tournament of Champions in Las Vegas, Nevada, I was watching Quique Somenzini combine a flat spin with a blender while recovering at a very low altitude. Watching him perform this combination was simply stunning. At first, the aircraft entered what everyone thought was going to be an ordinary upright flat spin. Then his model quickly transitioned to a rolling vertical downline, where he then performed the blender, which contained an abrupt transition to an inverted flat spin. If you are looking for something new to try, this is a particularly demanding maneuver that is sure to please.

Let’s Get Started

For you to experience success, you need the required aerobatic skills and your aircraft must be properly set up. This combo requires fairly large control surfaces, coupled with large surface deflections, as well as the proper center of gravity (CG) location. As a starting point, begin with the control-surface deflection amounts, exponential settings, and the CG recommended for your model…

MODEL AIRPLANE NEWS PREMIUM members can access this article and many others highlighting amazing techniques, RC airplane builds and projects. When you become a member, you’ll get instant online access to our back-issue archives, the latest Model Airplane News Digital Editions, all of our newsstand-only special issues, and much more.

Membership includes exclusive access to our enormous collection of RC information.

7+ years of digital editions of Model Airplane News

Flight Journal and Model Airplane News special issue digital editions, previously only available on newsstands

Free access to our magazine app through the iTunes Store – get Model Airplane News on your mobile or tablet devices

Contests & giveaways only for members

30 years of Model Airplane News archives

10 years of Electric Flight archives

5% off ALL Air Age Store purchases every time you shop

http://www.airagestore.com/memberships/planes/one-full-year-of-exclusive-member-access-for-only-24-95.html