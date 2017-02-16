Hobbico Vusion v3 900x250
HobbyKing F-16 Falcon Jet EPO 64mm 3S EDF 670mm PNP

Trevor "Chilly" Duncan
February 16, 2017
Hobby King, New Gear
From HobbyKing:
Have you got the need for speed? Do you live on the edge? Go ballistic with the H-King replica of the world-renowned Falcon Fighter jet. Sports scale EDF jet performance from a lightweight, strong EPO molded airframe combined with a 64mm high-powered 6 bladed fan.The Falcon has high-torque servos, 50A electronic speed controller and a 4800kv EDF factory installed.

Specifically designed for intermediate and advanced pilots with dynamic performance including high-speed rolls, big loops and fast fly bys will put a smile and your dial.

Features:

  • Ballistic flying performance
  • Sport scale replica of the world-renowned Falcon jet fighter
  • Lightweight EPO foam construction
  • High power black tornado 3S/4800kv high RPM brushless motor
  • Powerful 64mm 6 bladed EDF
  • high power, high torque servos
  • Large elevons or aileron control
  • Easily removable landing gear for short grass field handling
  • Factory applied decals

Specs:

Wingspan: 670mm (26″)
Length: 1035mm
AUW: 850g
ESC: 50A with BEC
Motor: Black Tornado 3S 4800kv brushless outrunner motor
EDF unit: Black Tornado 64mm with 6 blades

Required:

  • 1 x 4-6ch transmitter and receiver with elevon mixing capability
  • 1 x 1800~2200mAh 3S Lipo battery
  • 2 x 9g servos for additional ailerons
  • 1 x Need for speed !!

#9152000005-0 – $108.71

Updated: February 16, 2017 — 4:12 PM

