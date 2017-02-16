Tower Hobbies P-51D Mustang MkII Miss America Rx-R 40″

From Tower Hobbies:

When its combat career ended, the P-51D Mustang found a new calling: air racing. And why not? Its speed and agility made it one of the most successful dogfighters in military history, and now you can pilot a quality-built replica of the P-51D against fellow racers to take the checkered flag!

Tower Hobbies’ P-51D Mustang Miss America Racer is Receiver-Ready, so the motor, ESC and servos are pre-installed. All you have to supply is your radio system and battery. It’s made of AeroCell foam, so it repairs easily with CA adhesive. And it has lots of scale touches, along with a stunning red, white and blue trim scheme that’s all about patriotic pride.

Heads will turn when you show up at the field with your P-51D Mustang Miss America Racer. And once you take her up, you’ll show everyone that she flies as well as she looks.

Features:

Receiver-ready, with a 1000kV brushless motor, 30A ESC and 4 servos all pre-installed.

Loaded with iconic Mustang details, like molded exhaust stacks, panel lines, instrument panel and a painted and installed pilot bust.

Assembly is easy and doesn’t require glue, so you can be out breaking speed records in no time.

Fly without fear – this Mustang is made of lightweight, durable AeroCell foam that comes back from mishaps without major repairs.

The fixed landing gear can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings.

Ground handling is solid and more controlled with the steerable tail wheel.

Accessing onboard gear and swapping out batteries is a breeze – the magnetic hatch is easy to remove, yet holds on tight.

Give your Mustang even more scale realism with optional retracts – they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Working pre-hinged flaps are another cool option for ramping up the looks AND adding a new dimension to your flying*.

*CA+ Medium Glue required – (LXPT39)

INCLUDES:

Preassembled Wing, Fuselage and Tail Sections, Fixed Landing Gear, Wheels, Motor, ESC, Propeller, Spinner, Servos and Instruction Manual – Retracts are not included and can be purchased seperately

REQUIREMENTS:

Transmitter and Receiver: At least 4-ch, 6-ch required for optional retracts & flaps

LiPo Battery: 3S at least 1800mAh

Battery Charger: To match selected battery

Building and field equipment

SPECIFICATIONS:

Length: 34″ (864mm)

Wingspan: 40″ (1016mm)

Wing Area: 282 sq in (18.2 sq dm)

Weight: 30 – 34oz (850 – 964g)

Wing Loading: 15.3 – 17.2 oz/sq ft (46.7 – 52.5 g/sq dm)

Center of Gravity (CG):

Center of Gravity (CG): 3″ (76mm) behind the leading edge of the

wing measured at the fuselage

Control Throws- Low Rate High Rate

Elevator, Up & Down: 1/8″ (3mm) 6° 1/4″ (6mm) 12°

Rudder, Right to Left: 1/2″ (13mm) 14° 11/16″ (17mm) 18°

Ailerons, Up & Down: 3/8″ (10mm) 18° 1/2″ (13mm) 23°

Optional Flaps, Down: 1″ (25mm) 24°

#TOWA2014 – $119.99

Visit TowerHobbies.com

See more posts about Tower Hobbies