Tower Hobbies P-51D Mustang MkII Rx-R Silver 40″

Ask any American what their favorite fighter plane is, and chances are they’ll say it’s the P-51D Mustang. It’s always been one of the most recognized warbirds in aviation history, and if you want to know what it’s like to pilot one, now’s your chance! Tower Hobbies’ P-51D Mustang goes together quick and easy, looks like the real thing and flies like it’s on rails. The motor, ESC and servos are already in place — all you have to supply is your radio system and battery. And it’s made of AeroCell foam, so it repairs easily with CA adhesive.

Get behind the sticks of Tower Hobbies’ P-51D Mustang, and see how easy it is to be an ace AND be the envy of all the other pilots at the flying field.

Features:

Receiver-ready, with a 1000kV brushless motor, 30A ESC and 4 servos all pre-installed.

Loaded with iconic Mustang details, like molded exhaust stacks, panel lines, machine guns, instrument panel and a painted and installed pilot bust.

Assembly is easy and doesn’t require glue, so you can be out flying sorties in no time.

Fly without fear – this Mustang is made of lightweight, durable AeroCell foam that comes back from mishaps without major repairs.

The fixed landing gear can be easily removed for hand launches and belly landings.

Ground handling is solid and more controlled with the steerable tail wheel.

Accessing onboard gear and swapping out batteries is a breeze – the magnetic hatch is easy to remove, yet holds on tight.

Give your Mustang even more scale realism with optional retracts – they’re inexpensive and easy to install.

Working pre-hinged flaps are another cool option for ramping up the looks AND adding a new dimension to your flying*. *Glue required – Tower Hobbies Build-It CA+ Medium Glue 2 oz. – LXPT39

Includes:

Preassembled Wing, Fuselage and Tail Sections, Fixed Landing Gear, Wheels, Motor, ESC, Propeller, Spinner, Servos and Instruction Manual – Retracts are not included and can be purchased seperately.

Requirements:

Transmitter and Receiver: At least 4-ch, 6-ch required for optional retracts & flaps

LiPo Battery: 3S at least 1800mAh

Battery Charger: To match selected battery

Building and field equipment

Specifications:

Length: 34″ (864mm)

Wingspan: 40″ (1016mm)

Wing Area: 282 sq in (18.2 sq dm)

Weight: 30 – 34oz (850 – 964g)

Wing Loading: 15.3 – 17.2 oz/sq ft (46.7 – 52.5 g/sq dm)

Center of Gravity (CG): 3″ (76mm) behind the leading edge of the wing measured at the fuselage

Control Throws- Low Rate High Rate

Elevator, Up & Down: 1/8″ (3mm) 6° 1/4″ (6mm) 12°

Rudder, Right to Left: 1/2″ (13mm) 14° 11/16″ (17mm) 18°

Ailerons, Up & Down: 3/8″ (10mm) 18° 1/2″ (13mm) 23°

Optional Flaps, Down: 1″ (25mm) 24°

#TOWA2012 – $119.99

