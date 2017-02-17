HOBBYWING XRotor Micro BLHeli-s 30A DShot600 ESC

From HOBBYWING:
Dshot 150/300/600, Oneshot125, Oneshot42, Multishot Modes Supported
Besides the latest Dshot 150/300/600 mode, the ESC also supports regular PWM (1000µs -2000µs) mode, Oneshot125 (125-250µs) mode, Oneshot42 (42-81µs) mode and Multishot (2-25µs) mode
Super Small & Light
With the remarkably small size (23.8×14.5×5.8mm) and light weight (6g), XRotor Micro BLHeli-s 30A DShot600 is an ESC specially designed for competition FPV drone(s).
Quality Components
The use of EMF8BB21F16G MCU (with the operating frequency of up to 48MHz), 3-in-1 drive IC, American Fairchild MOSFETs, imported quality ceramic capacitors, 3-ounce copper and 4 layers of PCBs guarantees less heat, higher efficiency and rapider response.
BLHeli-S Firmware Ready
The ESC supports the original BLHeli_S firmware. Users can flash or upgrade the firmware via the signal cable (on ESC) and program 4 ESCs simultaneously after connecting their flight controller to the BLHeliSuite software (if the flight controller uses the CleanFlight or betaflight firmware).
Hardware Generated PWM & Damped Light Mode
The ESC firmware uses hardware generated motor pwm for smooth throttle response and silent operation. Damped light does regenerative braking, causing very fast motor retardation, and it inherently also does active freewheeling.
Twisted-Pair Signal Cable Reduces Interference
The twisted-pair throttle signal cable effectively reduces interference produced in signal transmission and makes the flight much more stable and reliable.
Specs:
Cont./Peak Current: 30A/40A
Input Voltage: 2-4S LiPo
BEC output: No
Input Wires: Red-18AWG-100mm*1 / Black-18AWG-100mm*1
Output Wires: No wires but solder tabs
Input Connectors: No
Output Connectors: No
Firmware: BLHeli-S A-H-50 16.5
ESC Programming: Stick Programming, BLHeliSuite
Stick Programming: Supported
DEO: Supported
Throttle Range Calibration: Supported
Oneshot125 Mode: Supported
Oneshot42 Mode: Supported
MultiShot Mode: Supported
DShot150/300/600: Supported
Timing: Supported
Motor Rotation: Supported
Size: 23.8×14.5×5.8mm
Weight: 6g
Applications: 150-280mm FPVs
(Note: All the wire length above is the original length not the length you see from the outside.)
#30901075
