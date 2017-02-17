HOBBYWING XRotor Micro BLHeli-s 30A DShot600 ESC

From HOBBYWING:

Dshot 150/300/600, Oneshot125, Oneshot42, Multishot Modes Supported

Besides the latest Dshot 150/300/600 mode, the ESC also supports regular PWM (1000µs -2000µs) mode, Oneshot125 (125-250µs) mode, Oneshot42 (42-81µs) mode and Multishot (2-25µs) mode

Super Small & Light

With the remarkably small size (23.8×14.5×5.8mm) and light weight (6g), XRotor Micro BLHeli-s 30A DShot600 is an ESC specially designed for competition FPV drone(s).

Quality Components

The use of EMF8BB21F16G MCU (with the operating frequency of up to 48MHz), 3-in-1 drive IC, American Fairchild MOSFETs, imported quality ceramic capacitors, 3-ounce copper and 4 layers of PCBs guarantees less heat, higher efficiency and rapider response.

BLHeli-S Firmware Ready

The ESC supports the original BLHeli_S firmware. Users can flash or upgrade the firmware via the signal cable (on ESC) and program 4 ESCs simultaneously after connecting their flight controller to the BLHeliSuite software (if the flight controller uses the CleanFlight or betaflight firmware).

Hardware Generated PWM & Damped Light Mode

The ESC firmware uses hardware generated motor pwm for smooth throttle response and silent operation. Damped light does regenerative braking, causing very fast motor retardation, and it inherently also does active freewheeling.

Twisted-Pair Signal Cable Reduces Interference

The twisted-pair throttle signal cable effectively reduces interference produced in signal transmission and makes the flight much more stable and reliable.

Specs:

Cont./Peak Current: 30A/40A

Input Voltage: 2-4S LiPo

BEC output: No

Input Wires: Red-18AWG-100mm*1 / Black-18AWG-100mm*1

Output Wires: No wires but solder tabs

Input Connectors: No

Output Connectors: No

Firmware: BLHeli-S A-H-50 16.5

ESC Programming: Stick Programming, BLHeliSuite

Stick Programming: Supported

DEO: Supported

Throttle Range Calibration: Supported

Oneshot125 Mode: Supported

Oneshot42 Mode: Supported

MultiShot Mode: Supported

DShot150/300/600: Supported

Timing: Supported

Motor Rotation: Supported

Size: 23.8×14.5×5.8mm

Weight: 6g

Applications: 150-280mm FPVs

(Note: All the wire length above is the original length not the length you see from the outside.)

#30901075

