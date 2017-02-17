Spektrum DX9 Black Edition

From Spektrum:

Like the original DX9, the Black Edition gives you an incredible suite of features that includes voice alerts, 250-model memory, programming for four model types and a wireless trainer link. To this it adds is a stunning, black finish that further sets it apart from everything else in its class.

Programmable Voice Alerts

The DX9 lets you keep tabs on important functions without ever taking your eyes off what you’re flying. You can program voice alerts to call out what flight mode you’ve chosen or report telemetry information on demand. If an alarm goes off, you won’t have to look at the transmitter display to see what’s happening. The DX9 will tell you.

Wireless Trainer Link

This exclusive Spektrum technology gives DX9 users the ability to wirelessly link up with other Spektrum transmitters and specially-equipped Spektrum FPV headsets. Once bound to another transmitter or component, ModelMatch™ technology will allow the DX9 to re-link without having to go through the bind process again.

With Wireless Trainer Link, you could:

Wirelessly ”buddy box” with another DSM2®/DSMX® transmitter when teaching someone to fly.

Assign gimbal functions to a 2nd ‘camera’ transmitter when flying a camera drone so you can focus on avoiding obstacles and maintaining visual contact while someone else lines up the shot.

Link with specially-equipped Spektrum FPV headsets to wirelessly control head tracking and remotely change video camera frequencies.

250-Model Memory

The enormous capacity of the DX9’s on-board memory means you will rarely, if ever, need to juggle models between transmitter memory and your SD card. The model memory menu is easy to navigate too. Only memory slots with model settings saved to them will appear. You won’t have to scroll through empty slots or move models around if one is deleted.

Because the DX9 uses the same AirWare™ software as many other Spektrum transmitters, you can share model setups across platforms with almost any Spektrum pilot.

Fly Smarter with Built-In Telemetry

The built-in telemetry feature gives you real-time information on things like your model’s battery voltage, signal quality, engine or motor temperature, airspeed, altitude and more.*

Using the voice alert system, you can program the DX9 to tell you when specific telemetry values reach or exceed limits you define. You can also have it call out a sequence of telemetry values on demand with the flip of a switch. If you want to review telemetry after a flight, the DX9 can be set up to record the data to its SD card.

*Requires a Spektrum telemetry module and telemetry sensors, sold separately.

Superb Ergonomics

The weight distribution and ergonomics of the DX9 have been optimized to fit the way you fly. The result is a sense of balance and comfort that perfectly complements the speed and precision of DSMX technology.

Notable features include:

Comfortable, no-slip rubber grips

Adjustable stick length and tension

Smooth, quad-bearing gimbals

User-adjustable mode configurations (1, 2, 3 or 4)

User-assigned switch functions

Easy-to-read backlit screen

Intuitive SimpleScroll™ programming interface

Programming Features

The DX9 comes with an impressive list of programming features that rivals that of much more expensive transmitters.

Airplane

10 Wing Types: Normal, Dual Aileron, Flaperon, 1 Aileron 1 Flap, 1 Aileron 2 Flap,

2 Aileron 1 Flap, 2 Aileron 2 Flap, Elevon A, Elevon B, 4 Aileron

2 Aileron 1 Flap, 2 Aileron 2 Flap, Elevon A, Elevon B, 4 Aileron 6 Tail Types: Normal, V-Tail A, V-Tail B, Dual Elevator, Dual Rudder,

Dual Rudder/Elevator

Dual Rudder/Elevator Aileron, Flaperon, Elevon and V-Tail Differential

Flap System with Elevator Compensation

5 Flight Modes

Dual Rates and Expo

7-Point Throttle Curve

Preset Mixes: Elevator-to-Flap, Aileron-to-Rudder, Rudder-to-Aileron/Elevon

10 Programmable Mixes – Select Normal or Curve for Each

Helicopter

Gyro and Governor

7-Point Throttle Curve

7-Point Pitch Curve

7-Point Tail Curve

7 Swash Plate Types: Normal, 3-Servo 120°, 3-Servo 135°, 3-Servo 140°, 3-Servo 90°, 4-Servo 90°, 2-Servo 180°

5 Flight Modes, Including Hold

Dual Rates and Expo

Cyclic-to-Throttle and Swashplate Timing Mixes

10 Programmable Mixes – Select Normal or Curve for Each

Sailplane

5 Wing Types: Single Aileron, Dual Aileron, 2 Aileron 1 Flap, 2 Aileron 2 Flap,

4 Aileron 2 Flap

4 Aileron 2 Flap 3 Tail Types: Normal, V-Tail A, V-Tail B

Motor Throttle Switch Assignment

Dual Aileron and V-tail Differential

Camber System

Camber Preset

10 Flight Modes

Dual Rates and Expo

Preset Mixes: Flap-to-Aileron Curve, Aileron-to-Flap, Aileron-to-Rudder, Elevator-to-Flap

10 Programmable Mixes – Select Normal or Curve for Each

Multirotor

Multirotor Channel Inputs – ALT (Altitude), ROL (Roll), PIT (Pitch), YAW

Multirotor Checklists, Warnings and Voice Alerts

Simplified Multirotor Flight Mode Setup and Switch Assignment

From its beginnings, the people behind Spektrum technology have constantly sought new ways to make the RC experience simpler, safer and, most of all, more fun. The DX9 is proof positive this relentless spirit of innovation lives. on.

TALK ISN’T CHEAP. IT’S PRICELESS.

While the DX9 possesses a number of class-leading features, the centerpiece is its incredibly advanced voice alert system. In fact, with its lexicon of over 300 words, numbers and phrases, it’s quite possibly the most advanced system of its kind ever seen (or heard) in a handheld, 9-channel transmitter.

For instance, you can program the DX9 to call out what flight mode has been chosen when switching from one to another. It can also be programmed to call out specific values for voltage, temps, or any other critical telemetry info, on demand. If an alarm goes off, the pilot won’t have to look at the display to see what’s happening. The DX9 can tell them.

The DX9 comes out of the box with English voice alerts. Other languages are available for download.

WIRELESS TRAINER LINK

While the DX9 does have a trainer cord jack, it gives instructors the option to wirelessly “buddy box” with another DSM2®/DSMX® transmitter. Once bound to another transmitter, ModelMatch® technology will allow the DX9 to re-link without having to go through the bind process again.

FORWARD PROGRAMMING READY*

This innovative software feature will equip you for a new generation of Spektrum components that can be programmed directly through the DX9. This, along with regular Spektrum AirWare™ software updates, will ensure the DX9 remain as cutting-edge tomorrow as it is today.

*Available with DX9 AirWare software version 2.0 and higher.

250 MODEL MEMORY

The enormous capacity of the DX9’s on-board memory means you will rarely, if ever, need to juggle models between transmitter memory and your SD card. The model memory menu is easier to navigate too. Only memory slots with model settings saved to them will appear. It won’t be necessary to scroll through empty slots or move models around if one is deleted.

Instead of a simple tone or vibration, the DX9 voice alert system tells you exactly what you want to know.

FLY SMARTER WITH BUILT-IN TELEMETRY

The DX9 is equipped with a built-in telemetry feature that gives you real-time information on things like your model’s battery voltage, signal quality, engine or motor temperature, airspeed, altitude and more.*

Using the voice alert system, you can have the DX9 call out specific telemetry values that reach or exceed limits you define. You can also have the DX9 call out a sequence of telemetry values on demand with the flip of a switch. If you want to review telemetry after a flight, the DX9 can be set up to record the data to its SD card.

SUPERIOR ERGONOMICS. MADE TO FIT THE WAY YOU FLY.

The weight distribution and ergonomics of the DX9 have been optimized to fit the way you fly. The result is a sense of balance and comfort that perfectly complement the speed and precision of DSMX technology.

NOTABLE FEATURES INCLUDE:

Comfortable, no-slip rubber grips

Adjustable stick length and tension

Smooth, quad-bearing gimbals

User-adjustable mode configurations (1, 2, 3 or 4)

User-assigned switch functions

Easy-to-read backlit screen

Intuitive SimpleScroll™ programming interface

WHAT’S INCLUDED

2000mAh 2S Li-Ion transmitter battery (installed)

SD Card

Custom DX9 neck strap

12V Global Power Supply

KEY FEATURES

9 fully proportional channels

Exclusive Black Edition finish

11ms frame rates with capable receivers

Airplane, heli, sailplane and multirotor programming

250-model internal memory

Programmable voice alerts

Wireless trainer function

Superior ergonomics that fit the way you fly

Direct access to system setup from function menu – no need to power off

Active gyro and governor trim in heli

Large, backlit LCD screen

10 aircraft wing types and 6 tail types

7 swashplate types

5 sailplane wing types and 3 tail types

Multirotor flight mode setup, checklists and voice alerts

Up to 10 sailplane flight modes

5 airplane and heli flight modes

10 programmable mixes – normal or 7-point curve

Dual aileron, elevon, and V-tail differential

7-point throttle curves for airplanes and helicopters

7-point pitch and tail curves for helicopters

EN328 compatible

SPECIFICATIONS

# of Channels: 9

Modulation: DSM2/DSMX

Band: 2.4GHz

Model Memory: 250

Modes: Selectable 1, 2, 3 or 4

#SPMR9910 – $449.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

See more posts about Spektrum