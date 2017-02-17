Spektrum Wireless Simulator Dongle

From Spektrum:

Wirelessly connect your Spektrum DSM2 / DSMX Radio to your computer to use with your favorite simulator. Does not require any additional hardware or software, simply plugs in to USB port and it is ready to go.

The WS1000 makes flying FPV simulators like DRL Simulator and Liftoff FPV Simulator even easier to use with their Spektrum Radio. No more generic PPM trainer port adapters tethering pilots to their computer. Simply Plug in the WS1000 into a USB port on your PC or laptop, set the simulator for Spektrum Radio input and they are ready to start racing.

The WS1000 also takes R/C Simulators on the go. It is Compatible with Android devices and many of the great Simulator and FPV Apps available on the Google Play Store. Essentially any Android app that can use a gamepad can utilize the Spectrum Wireless Simulator Dongle.

Features:

Wireless connects a DSM2/DSMX Spektrum Transmitter to your PC or Mobile

Device as a USB Gamepad

Integrated bind button

No additional drivers or additional software required for PC

Compatible with Android devices with a USB OTG adapter

#SPMWS1000 – $39.99

Visit SpektrumRC.com

See more posts about Spektrum