Futaba 6K V2 2.4GHz Computer Radio System

Futaba has increased the versatility of its 6K flight system with new Version 2 firmware. The radio now offers two more control channels, used through the included R3006SB receiver’s S.Bus/S.Bus2 port, that enable the new 6K to accept additional accessories. The firmware update also builds-in compatibility with optional SBS-01C and SBS-01V sensors to gather real-time telemetry data for motor current, battery voltage and capacity.

Multicopter flight modes have also been expanded with five Priority and nine Matrix types. The Priority modes provide greater flexibility with flight conditions. Matrix modes allow the pilot to control camera gimbal operation without dedicated transmitter sliders or knobs, using the 6K’s on/off switches.

Throttle Integrate has been added to the 6K V2’s timer system. An unusual feature for radios at this level, it links the timer speed to throttle position. With the throttle advanced, timer speed increases, reflecting the higher consumption of fuel or battery power. At low throttle, the timer moves more slowly.

These new features, along with easy programming, S.Bus/S.Bus2 compatibility and 30 model memory, make the 6K V2 an especially good choice for drone pilots. “The 6K V2 has everything that even competitive FPV racers use in an affordable and durable package,” says Futaba’s Nick Maxwell.

Current owners of the original 6K can update their systems with the free V2 firmware. To download the firmware or to learn more, visit futaba-rc.com.

6K V2 Transmitter

Modes: T-FHSS/S-FHSS selectable

Channels: 8 (channels 7/8 are used through Rx S.Bus/S.Bus2 port)

Power: 4 “AA” cells (required); or optional 6V NiMH or 6.6V

LiFe batteries

R3006SB 2.4GHz Receiver (FUTL7683, included)

Type: Full-range, Dual Antenna Diversity

Modes: T-FHSS/S-FHSS

Voltage Input: 4.8V-7.4V

Dimensions: 1.7 x 0.98 0.35 in (43 x 25 x 8.8 mm)

Weight: 0.3 oz (8.5 g)

FUTK6100 6KA V2 $199.99

FUTK6110 6KH V2 $199.99

