Hyperion EOS 0720i Super Duo 3 7S

Multi-function chargers are an essential part of any modeler’s collection and an excellent investment that pays great dividends when it comes to managing the health of your battery packs. This duo-output charger is loaded with easy to use features. Not to be confused with past single-port 0720 models, the new Super Duo 3 7S is Hyperion’s most powerful charger to date and offers two identical output ports, with each port capable of providing 500W of charging power. The 0720 designation is for 7 cells max and 20 amps max per port. To provide all 500 watts per channel (1000 watts total), the Super Duo needs 24 to 28 volts of input voltage but can also be operated with lower input voltages (from 11 volts). Featuring dual easy-to-read displays, the Super Duo 3 7S is designed with many built-in safety features, and you can even charge a split pack in Network mode using both ports for up to 14S at 1000W max. It’s a great all-around choice.

FEATURES

>1000W power (500W per port)

>Built-in LBA10/300 Balancers with 300mA max balance rate per cell

>Reverse polarity protection, input-voltage error warning, and cell-count mismatch warnings

>LiHV compatible if TVC set to 4.35V

QUICK SPECS

Charges: LiPo/LiFe; Ni-Cd/NiMH; Pb

Output: 0.1–10.0A charge current per output (adjustable)

Discharge: 0.01–5.00A (25W) discharge power per output

Cells: LiPo/LiFe, 1–7; Ni-Cd/NiMH, 1–15; Pb battery types

Charging modes: Charge, discharge, solo, sync, balancer, peak, trickle, store, cycle (for LiPo, LiFe, Li-Ion, Ni-Cd, NiMH)

Balance board: JST-XH

Price: $195.50

WHAT’S IN THE BOX

EOS 0720i Super Duo3 dual charger / two HP and two XH LiPo adapter boards / two charge cords

(no connectors) / USB cable and clips / instructions

hyperion-world.com