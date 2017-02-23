Hyperion 900x250
Log In
Access Premium Site»
Not a member? Join today!
AMA West 2017 200x120

Ki-15 Karigane (Wild Goose)

Debra Cleghorn
February 23, 2017
Featured News, Video Picks
Comments
Ki-15 Karigane (Wild Goose)

Briefly in 1937, the Mitsubishi Ki-15 (Allied code-name “Babs”) was the fastest production aircraft in the world! The Ki-15 Karigane (Wild Goose) was a two-seat reconnaissance aircraft with a top speed of 300mph. It was about the same size as a P-47 Thunderbolt but only one-third as heavy and had a range that was four times that of a Spitfire. Built from an Andersen Designs plan and flown by Brian Rawcliffe, this 120-inch-span model weighs 30 pounds and is 83 inches long. Thanks to Tbobborap1 for taking and posting this terrific video!

Updated: February 23, 2017 — 10:32 AM

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Airage Media © 2017
WordPress Lightbox Plugin