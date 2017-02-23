Kyosho Syncro KT-431S 4 Channel Radio

From Kyosho:
This basic 4ch transmitter is inexpensive and uses a thin, lightweight casing that allows long periods of use without causing fatigue. Combined with the receiver, this set delivers secure signal transmission whether operating EP or GP models and is suitable not only with aircraft but also with yachts, cars and DRONE RACER. Includes the telemetry compatible KR-431T receiver (however, telemetry function can not be used with the KT–431S).
Features:
- Slip-resistant design of the sticks facilitates precision control with light touch.
- Stick length can be adjusted within a 5mm range.
- Reverse switch / V tail mixing switch / D/R switch (100/70)
* All channels except the throttle change simultaneously.
Included:
- KT-431S transmitter
- KR-431T receiver
- Battery box for receiver
- Switch for receiver
- Binding connector
- Instruction manual
Required:
- 8 X AA size batteries (4 for transmitter, 4 for receiver)
- Servo
Technical Data:
Number of Channels: 4 channels
Control Resolution: 1024
Frequency: 2.4GHz
Modulation System: FHSS
Size: Transmitter : W174×L89×H190mm | Receiver : W35.4×L29.6×H13mm
Weight: Transmitter : 334g (without batteries) |Receiver : 10g
Power Source: Transmitter : 4 x AA alkaline batteries (6V) | Receiver : DC4-6.5V
Antenna Output: 1.5mW/MHz
Range: Air: 500m, Land: 300m, Water: 150m
#82431M2B – $79.99
Visit KyoshoAmerica.com
