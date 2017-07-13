8 QUICK WORKSHOP TIPS

MAN contributors and readers are a clever bunch, and they’re always coming up with easier, more efficient ways to build and set up airplanes. Here are 8 workshop tips that we think you’ll enjoy using. Have a tip of your own you’d like to share? Send us an email at MAN@airage.com.

Simple Pushrod Guide

You may not always want to install a servo to operate the choke on a gasoline engine; in fact, many times you may rather have a manual choke. The issue becomes controlling the push/pullrod’s location so you can operate it when the cowl is installed on the plane. The answer is probably in your parts box: an old nylon control horn. By enlarging the hole, you can use the motor mount bolt to secure the control horn to the motor mount, and then use one of the control horn base holes as a guide for the pushrod. Since it is made of nylon, there is almost no friction and no RF noise to bother the ignition of the engine or receiver. It’s very simple to make, install, and works very well.

Cheap Sanding Files

Next time you get paint at the hardware store, be sure to get some extra paint stirrers. Glue strips of sandpaper of various grades to each side of the sticks; 3M 77 spray adhesive works great for this. You can also use sticky-back sandpaper. Now you have created a collection of useful sandpaper files! I find it’s also helpful to mark the sandpaper grit on the handle of the stick for easy reference.

After the Delivery

Don’t throw away those pizza boxes — they make great wheel chocks when transporting your favorite fuselage. Just cut holes to fit the tires —the plane size is only limited to the span of the pizza box. If you have carpet, such has the back of a car or a van, use some hook-and-loop fastener to keep the box and plane fuselage in one spot

Parting Trick

The protective backing on some covering films can be difficult to separate at first. A strip of masking tape applied to each side of the covering creates a handle on which to pull the sheets apart. Once you try it, you will never go back to separating them with your fingernails.

Replace broken dowels and screws By using a hollowed-out drill bit, you can remove a broken dowel such as one used in the leading edge of the wing. First, find a piece of metal tube that can slide over the broken dowel. File cutting teeth in one end of the tube and then insert the other end in your drill. Use this to “core out” the broken stub. Use this same method to remove broken-off screws. Now just glue in a larger dowel and adjust the mating size hole or sand the dowel flush with the surrounding area and re-dill for the same size dowel you removed. Powering up flight boxes Even if you’re good at remembering to charge everything before heading to the field, transmitters, receivers, etc, you may overlook the flight box since it doesn’t need to be charged every time. This also means it’s dead when you need it most. One solution is a “cigarette lighter plug” wired into the flight box. Now you can just plug it into the car while driving to or from the flying field. It is always charged and ready to go — problem solved! Little screws, big trouble Tiny screws are the worst. You can use a pair of tweezers, but the screws are hard to handle and will often drop and fall off the bench onto the floor. Solve this by placing the screws into the holes and put a piece of clear tape over them. This will hold them there while you place the hubcap down onto the tire. Now you can easily start the screw by poking the screwdriver through the tape and turning them. This works very well and will work on any little screws that need to be put into a pre-drilled hole.