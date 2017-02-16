Super-Scale Sabre

This incredibly detailed, 1/3-scale F-86 is the handiwork of the United Kingdom’s Phil Noel of Pinnacle Aviation (and rumor has it that the plane will be competing in Top Gun this year!). Modeled after a Super Sabre used in the German air force around 1958, this model started life as a Tomahawk kit and is powered by a 210 to 260 N-rated turbine engine. It’s absolutely stunning. Turn down your volume and enjoy!