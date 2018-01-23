Castle Creations Talon 60 ESC

From Castle Creations:

The Talon 60 is well suited for SMALL SCALE OR AEROBATIC HELIS ranging from 360-450 size requiring up to 1400 watts on 6S. This ESC offers Castle’s industry-leading helicopter functions, such as the remarkable direct entry governor mode. Simply type in the desired RPM using a Castle Link USB adapter (redeemable coupon enclosed with purchase) and the free Castle Link Programming Suite running on a Windows ™ PC.

The compact layout and slim profile of the Talon 60 is also perfect for SCALE, SPORT and AEROBATIC PLANES in the .32 – .60 range requiring up to 1400 watts on 6S. Mounting the Talon 60 is simple and stress-free in any setup. With its 20 AMP PEAK POWER and 8 AMPS OF CONTINUOUS POWER, it will keep even the most draining servos at ease.

$64.60

