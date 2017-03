The pilot of this 1/5-scale Lightning F2A, Luke Metcalf, says that he can’t relax while flying this giant and that she’s a “hands on model needing constant inputs and corrections,” adding, “She is not unpleasant to fly but looking at her in the air makes it workth the work load!” Built by Trond Hammerstad from an Airworld Modelbau kit, the jet has navigation, landing, and afterburner lights and is based on a scheme from an F2A from the UK stationed in Germany in the late ’60s.