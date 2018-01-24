DJI Mavic Air [VIDEO]

From DJI:

A marvel of engineering and design, the Mavic Air was built to go wherever adventure takes you. Inheriting the best of the Mavic series, this ultraportable and foldable drone features high-end flight performance and functionality for limitless exploration.

32 MP Sphere Panoramas

Foldable & Portable

3-Axis Gimbal & 4K Camera

3-Directional Environment Sensing

SmartCapture

21-Minute Flight Time

3-Axis Gimbal Camera

The Mavic Air is the most portable DJI drone to house a 3-axis mechanical gimbal, with its angular vibration range reduced to 0.005°. Set in a triangular formation, gimbal dampeners help create even steadier shots.

32 MP Sphere Panoramas

In addition to Horizontal, Vertical, and 180° panoramas, the Mavic Air stitches 25 photos together in just eight seconds to create crystal-clear 32 MP Sphere panoramas.1 View them from an immersive perspective with DJI Goggles.

4K 100 Mbps VideoThe Mavic Air shoots video at an incredible 4K 30 fps, recording at 100 Mbps to capture every second with UHD quality.

Slow-Motion Video

With support for recording 1080p 120 fps slow-motion video, the Mavic Air captures all your epic high-speed adventures.

HDR Photos

New HDR algorithms help you obtain the right exposure settings intelligently, according to lighting conditions. Overexposed or dark areas are processed for more natural transitions between highlights and shadows, while DSP acceleration allows for more efficient shooting.

12 MP Stills

The Mavic Air’s onboard camera integrates a 1/2.3” 12-megapixel CMOS sensor and an f/2.8 lens with a 35-mm equivalent focal length of 24 mm to shoot high-quality photos and videos.

8 GB Internal Storage

In addition to a Micro SD card slot, 8 GB of internal storage let you save photos and videos directly to the aircraft and export files through its USB 3.0 Type-C port.

Geometric Elegance

Expressing geometric precision, the Mavic Air’s arms fold flush against its aerodynamic chassis. Magnesium alloy brackets reinforce the seven onboard cameras, rear vents dissipate heat efficiently, and the primary gimbal camera is recessed for better protection.

3D Foldable Design

As tall and wide as a smartphone when folded, the Mavic Air is an ultraportable drone that stretches the boundaries of what’s possible for a device its size.

Foldable Remote Controller

The dedicated remote controller uses a foldable, low-profile, ergonomic design to hold your smartphone for maximum convenience. Detachable control sticks store inside the remote controller to pack more comfortably on the go.

ActiveTrack

ActiveTrack can sense up to 16 selectable subjects simultaneously,2 letting you choose the right tracking subject. With higher tracking precision and broader scenario applications, ActiveTrack follows targets even when they’re running, jumping, or cycling.

QuickShots

Choose from six different QuickShots — Rocket, Dronie, Circle, Helix, Asteroid, and Boomerang. All are just a tap away and will get you those epic selfie drone videos without needing to think about composing your shot. Share your new creations to social media through the DJI GO 4 app instantly.

SmartCapture

Fun, simple, and intuitive, SmartCapture offers a new and interactive way of controlling the Mavic Air by hand. Launch and control the drone with hand gestures, then take photos or videos however you like.

TapFly

If you want to focus on just your shot, select TapFly in DJI GO 4, which lets you fly wherever you tap on your mobile device screen. TapFly works in Forward, Backward, Free, and Coordinate modes, and you can adjust flight speed to suit all your aerial needs.

FlightAutonomy 2.0

Using advanced VIO technology, the powerful sensor system in FlightAutonomy 2.0 consists of a primary gimbal camera, forward, backward, and downward dual-vision sensors, downward infrared sensing system, IMU redundancies, and a group of computing cores. Together, they collect and transmit information from the surrounding environment to the high-performance processor for more precise hovering and better flight performance. Advanced Pilot Assistance Systems (APAS) allow the aircraft to bypass obstacles in front of and behind it actively. Your grand adventures of discovery have never been so safe and easy.

Mavic Air (White, Black, or Red) – $799

Mavic Air Fly More Combo (White, Black, or Red) – $999

Visit DJI.com